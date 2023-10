SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including latest Crown Jewel hype, Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven dress up at Hart Foundation, Gunther on Miz TV, Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet, Seth Rollins vs. J.D. McDonagh, and more.

