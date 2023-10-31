WWE Raw Results (10/30): Pomarez’s report on Sami vs. Priest, Miz TV with Gunther, Halloween themes, Dom vs. Ricochet, Crown Jewel hype, Seth vs. McDonagh, Creed Brothers debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 30, 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh making their way to the ring. Ripley put over how Dominik would put Ricochet down tonight. Ripley said that JD would remind Seth Rollins what it feels to be the Judgment Day’s enemy. She said that Rollins and Drew McIntyre should decide who accepts their help and would walk out of Crown Jewel as champion. Ripley said that her Five-Way match at Crown Jewel would be another opportunity to prove her dominance. Sami Zayn interrupted to tell Ripley that he is tired of hearing her talk about how Judgment Day runs Raw.

– Sami said that his whole life he’s fought people like Judgment Day who only care about power. He said that his name means rebellion and resistance, and he would fight the Judgment Day, as long as there was breath on him. Sami said that he would fight the Judgment Day until the Judgment Day is no more. Ripley told Sami that they don’t need the numbers against him before daring him to face Damian Priest. Before the Judgment Day could attack Sami, Ricochet showed up to chase him away. Ricochet sent JD out of the ring and nearly caught Dominik with a strike, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Your typical Judgment Day opening promo with an incredibly fiery speech from Sami Zayn. I’m assuming this feud will finally come to an end at Survivor Series and after a promo like that, Sami should absolutely be the one to land the final blow.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Rhea Ripley & JD McDonagh) vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet nailed Dominik with a dropkick, only for Dominik to pull his leg into the ropes. Dominik knocked Ricochet off the apron with a dropkick and smashed his head into the announce table. Back in the ring, Dominik drove Ricochet into the corner with an Irish-whip, followed by a series of stomps. Ricochet nailed Dominik’s head into the turnbuckle and cracked him with a roundhouse kick. Dominik avoided a springboard move, only for Ricochet to hit him with an enzuigiri, a Northern lights suplex and a vertical suplex. Ricochet crushed Dominik with a running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ricochet took Dominik down with a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dominik put Ricochet down with the Three Amigos before sending him to the ropes with a catapult. Ricochet evaded a 619 and knocked Dominik down with a handspring back elbow. Ricochet hit Dominik with a hurracarrana, followed by a high crossbody and a springboard moonsault for a nearfall. Dominik caught Ricochet with a neckbreaker, only for Ricochet to retaliate with a thrust kick. Ripley and JD distracted Ricochet, allowing Dominik to steal the win with a roll-up using the ropes.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio at 11:27

– After the match, Ricochet nailed JD McDonagh with a thrust kick and Dominik Mysterio with a Recoil. Rhea Ripley pulled Dominik out of the ring to protect him from a 630 Senton.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid opening match with the same cheap Judgment Day finish as usual. Based on the ending, it kind of seems like Ricochet will be incorporated into Judgment Day ahead of Survivor Series.)

– A video package highlighting DIY’s run in NXT was shown.

– The Alpha Academy made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the Creed Brothers.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown with Raquel Roriguez claiming that she would prove why she is the most dominant force on Raw.

– A video package was shown highlighting the Creed Brothers’ run in NXT.

(2) ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed w/Ivy Nile)

Gable put Julius down with a waist lock takeover, only for Julius to respond with one of his own. They traded a pair of arm drags before shaking hands in the middle of the ring. Gable knocked Julius off his feet and put him in a headlock, but Julius responded with a kneeling deadlift vertical suplex.

Julius passed Gable’s body to Brutus, so he could finish the vertical suplex. Otis tagged in, blocked a waist lock from Brutus and knocked him down with a body block. Brutus caught Otis with a diving axe handle before Otis nailed him and Julius with a double clothesline. Gable took the Creeds down with a double driving clothesline, followed by stereo Xploders, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gable picked Brutus’ leg and put him in an Ankle Lock. Brutus broke the hold and floored Gable with a modified Samoan Drop for a two count. Gable managed to lay Brutus out with a German suplex, reaching Otis for the hot tag. Otis hit the Creeds with a double clothesline, followed by a pair of bodyslams. Otis crushed Julius with the Caterpillar, but he kicked out at two. Julius cracked Otis with a jumping knee, setting him up for a diving axe handle from Brutus. Julius hit Otis with a running Shooting Star Press, setting him up for a standing moonsault from Brutus for a nearfall.

Gable sent Julius out of the ring with a running crossbody over the ropes. Otis caught a high crossbody from Brutus and planted him with a World’s Strongest Slam. Julius broke the pinfall with a 450 Splash before receiving a moonsault from Gable. Nile and Dupri pulled each other off the apron, as Tozawa tried to calm them down. Nile hit Tozawa with a German suplex, distracting Gable in the process. Brutus sent Gable out of the ring before receiving a clothesline from Otis. The Creed put Otis down with an assisted Brutus Bomb for the victory.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers at 10:57

– After the match, the Alpha Academy shook the Creed Brothers’ hands.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Really fun match to give the Creed Brothers a strong debut on the main roster. I’d be shocked if they go back to NXT after Halloween Havoc. As for Alpha Academy, I expect Gable to move to the singles division full-time while Otis and Tozawa become the tag team of the group.)

– A recap of the confrontation between Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes last week was shown.

– Backstage, the New Day made fun of Finn Bálor and Damian Priest by dressing up as members of Judgment Day. As they walked away, they crossed paths with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Priest complained about Ripley getting him booked in a match against Sami Zayn without asking. Ripley convinced Priest that the match was a good idea, as they teased a cash-in taking place at Crown Jewel.

– The Miz made his way to the ring, ahead of Miz TV.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package was shown with Nia Jax claiming that she would prove why she is the most dominant force on Raw.

– The Miz tried to introduce Gunther to the ring, only for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to show up instead. Kaiser and Vinci tried to insult Miz, but Miz got them to argue by making fun of Vinci actually talking. Gunther showed up to tell Miz that he isn’t his guest, called him a joke and said that he doesn’t respect him. Miz put over his segment with the invisible John Cena from a few weeks ago and said that he was the biggest star in WWE. Gunther said that everything stops working when the bell rings and that’s the reason Miz is a host and he is a champion.

– Miz said that he could be serious and started listing his accomplishments. Miz talked about bringing prestige back to the Intercontinental title and saying that he could do it again. Kaiser and Vinci started destroying the Miz TV set, until Miz attacked them. Miz tried to pummel Gunther down, only for Gunther to shut him down with a big boot. As Miz retreated from the ring, he crossed paths with DIY who made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Impierum.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The execution of this segment was good enough and maybe babyface Miz could work under Triple H’s regime. However, after seeing how consistently weak Miz has been booked throughout the last year or so, I can’t buy him as any kind of threat to Gunther who has been arguably the strongest booked star on the whole roster.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, The Miz complained to Adam Pearce about what happened to him earlier tonight. Miz demanded a title match against Gunther, only for Pearce to offer him a contendership match. Bronson Reed showed up to make his case for a rematch against Gunther.

(3) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Vinci took Gargano down with a shoulder tackle, only for Gargano to respond with a hurracarrana. DIY nailed Vinci with a double enzuigiri, followed by a stomp to the head from Ciampa. Vinci blocked a rising kick from Ciampa and laid him out with a lariat. Kaiser clocked Ciampa with an uppercut before receiving an assisted jawbreaker and clothesline. Ciampa cracked Vinci with a running knee strike, setting him up for a suicide dive from Gargano. Kaiser took Gargano down with an uppercut, followed by a back suplex on the apron from Vinci. Kaiser hit Gargano with a sliding dropkick, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kaiser planted Gargano with an inverted bodyslam, only for Gargano to throw him out of the ring. Gargano low-bridged Vinci and cracked him with an enzuigiri, only for Kaiser to pull Ciampa off the apron before the tag. Vinci hit Gargano with a pop up backbreaker for a close two count. Gargano countered a powerbomb with a DDT on Vinci, reaching Ciampa for the hot tag afterwards. Ciampa put Imperium down with a barrage of clotheslines and a Thesz Press.

Ciampa put Kaiser down with a reverse DDT, but he kicked out at two. Kaiser floored Ciampa with a rolling Death Valley Driver, only for Gargano to break the pinfall. Gargano clobbered Vinci with a spinning kick before receiving a Penalty kick from Kaiser. Kaiser put Ciampa down with a clothesline, only for Ciampa to block the Imperium Bomb with a back body drop on Vinci. Gargano blocked a diving uppercut from Kaiser while Vinci missed a moonsault. DIY finished Vinci with the Meeting in the Middle.

WINNERS: DIY at 10:51

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good match to officially re-introduce DIY to the main roster. With Judgment Day as champions, they could make for some decent challengers. As for Imperium, I’m not quite sure if this Giovanni Vinci is going anywhere at the moment.)

– Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura talked to his future opponent, asking him to take a step

– A video package highlighting Candice LeRae’s run in WWE was shown.

– Candice LeRae made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Xia Li.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package highlighting Xia Li was shown.

(4) CANDICE LERAE (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. XIA LI

LeRae pummeled Li down with a series of body shots and a senton to the back. Li pulled LeRae out of the ring and nailed her with a pair of chops to the chest. Li hit LeRae with a jumping knee to the head, only for LeRae to shut her down with a boot to the face. LeRae tried to roll Li up, but Li retaliated with a kick to the head. LeRae tried to get back to her feet, but collapsed forcing the referee to end the match and call for help.

WINNER: Xia Li at 2:04 via referee stoppage

(Pomares’s Analysis: Not the biggest fan of this angle. I get what they are going for with Xia Li, but I think she could have used an actually longer showcase. I really hope they find something meaningful for Candice LeRae to do. It’s been nearly a year since she’s had a match go longer than 5 minutes on Raw.)

– Backstage, Jey Uso wished Sami Zayn the best ahead of his match against Damian Priest. Jackie Redmond showed up to interview Jey and ask about the Judgment Day. Jey teased going back for the tag titles alongside Cody Rhodes.

– A video package was shown with Shayna Baszler claiming that she would prove why she is the most dominant force on Raw.

– A video package was shown with Drew McIntyre talking about his arrival to WWE, his release and his grand return. Drew recapped his Royal Rumble victory, only for the pandemic to rob him of his moment with a crowdless WrestleMania. Drew put over how despite everything, he still worked his hardest as a champion. He recapped how the Bloodline cost him his biggest opportunity to return to the top. Drew said that to Rollins this is another title defense, but to him it is everything.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring for the upcoming segment.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown with Zoey Stark claiming that she would prove why she is the most dominant force on Raw.

– Seth Rollins put over how he could prepare himself for Crown Jewel by beating JD McDonagh tonight. Rollins downplayed Drew’s issues, claiming that everybody suffered during the pandemic and had way bigger problems than his. Rollins also said that Drew wasn’t the only one that was screwed over by the Bloodline. He said that at Crown Jewel, Drew would find out he’s no longer the Architect. Before Rollins could continue JD McDonagh attacked Rollins from behind.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid promo from Seth Rollins after a brilliant package for Drew McIntyre. This is arguably the strongest storyline at the moment in WWE, with both men feeling very justified in their actions.)

[HOUR THREE]

(5) SETH ROLLINS vs. JD MCDONAGH

Rollins caught JD with a thrust kick, following it with a series of chops at ringside. Rollins drove JD into the barricade and knocked him off his feet with various chops and a shot into the turnbuckle. Before JD could react, Rollins put him down with a back body drop. JD managed to sweep Rollins off his feet, setting him up for a slingshot Tornillo. Rollins nailed JD with a pair of chops, only for JD to retort with a jawbreaker. Rollins launched JD out of the ring, making him face-plant into the floor and setting him up for a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Rollins dropped JD with a flatliner into the turnbuckle, setting him up for a barrage of chops to the chest. Rollins maintained control over JD with numerous chops and a sling blade. Rollins cracked JD with a pump knee for a close two count. JD evaded the Curb Stomp and the Pedigree before clobbering Rollins with a headbutt. Rollins avoided a moonsault and kicked out of a jackknife pinfall.

JD caught Rollins with the Spanish Fly, but he kicked out at two. Rollins hit JD with a Buckle Bomb, but got distracted after Damian Priest showed up with his briefcase and a referee. JD blocked a splash with his knees and put Rollins in an inside cradle for a nearfall. Rollins planted JD with an avalanche back suplex before knocking him out with the Pedigree and the Curb Stomp.

WINNER: Seth Rollins at 13:57

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match that gave JD McDonagh a bit of a showcase, but was more about teasing the possibility of Damian Priest cashing-in at Crown Jewel. The match kind of overstayed its welcome a bit.)

– Backstage, Adam Pearce offered Ricochet an opportunity for the Intercontinental title after what Dominik did to him. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dressed as Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart to complain about the Trick or Street fight.

– Natalya made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Chelsea Green.

[Commercial Break]

– It was confirmed that Sami Zayn would take on JD McDonagh on the Crown Jewel Kickoff.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Becky Lynch about her NXT title run coming to an end. Lynch put over Lyra Valkyria and revealed that she defended her title more times than Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns have this year. Xia Li showed up to claim that Lynch was scared of her, only to say that they would fight on her time.

(6) NATALYA vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) – Trick or Street Fight

Green immediately knocked Natalya off her feet and smashed a pie on her face. Green started tossing candies into the ring, only for Natalya to send her over the barricade with a discus clothesline. Before Natalya could follow-up, Green blasted her with a trash can lid shot to the head. Green and Niven moved a table to the side of the timekeeper’s area and laid Natalya on it. Green missed a senton through the table, going through it herself. Natalya stopped Green from running away and drove her head into a tub of apples.

Natalya tried to put Green and Niven in a double Sharpshooter, but they broke the hold. Green tried to clear off a table, only to find Nikki Cross’ head staring into the distance. Green dropped a pumpkin on her own head and crashed into the ring post. Back in the ring, Green poured a bag of candy corn, only for Natalya to plant her with a powerbomb onto them. Natalya put Green in the Sharpshooter, but let go of it to take care of Niven. Green accidentally blinded Niven with a pie to the face, but was still able to finish her with the Unprettier.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 5:33

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fine Halloween match to get the crowd to pop for the goofy spots. The only spot that I really didn’t connect with was the Nikki Cross cameo. Also, I found it kind of weird that they finally let Chelsea Green win a match when a babyface holiday victory would have worked just fine.)

– A video package was shown with Rhea Ripley claiming that she would remain as the most dominant force on Raw.

– The commentary ran down the Crown Jewel match card.

– Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre made their way to the ring, ahead of their main event match.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ivar would take part in a four-way match for an Intercontinental title shot and that Akira Tozawa would take on Shinsuke Nakamura.

(7) SAMI ZAYN vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

Priest cornered Sami and nailed him with a series of body shots. Sami smashed Priest’s head into the turnbuckle and knocked him down with a diving clothesline. At ringside, Sami caught Priest off-guard with a moonsault off the apron. Back in the ring, Priest blasted Sami with a thrust kick, followed by a clothesline and a couple of kicks to the chest. Priest hit Sami with a corner splash and a Broken Arrow for a two count. Sami took Priest down with a Tornado DDT, but couldn’t follow up with a suicide dive. Priest dropped Sami with a chokeslam on the apron, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami knocked Priest off his feet with a clothesline before being distracted by Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio. Sami knocked Dominik off the apron, only for Priest to plant Sami with the Cross Rhodes. Sami evaded the Razor’s Edge, but a distraction from Finn allowed Dominik to blast Sami with a cheap shot. Jey Uso showed up to take Finn and Dominik down, only to hit Priest with a superkick and end the match in a DQ.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 9:05 via DQ

– After the match, the Judgment Day stomped Sami Zayn and Jey Uso down, until Cody Rhodes showed up to make the save. Cody and Priest exchanged strikes, until Cody started smashing his head into the announce table. Sami and Jey crashed into Finn and Dominik with stereo planchas. JD McDonagh saved Priest from a Pedigree through the announce table, only for Sami to knock him out with a Helluva Kick. Cody hit JD with a pair of Cross Rhodes onto the announce table. Cody grabbed a mic and called Priest out for walking behind Finn, Ripley and Dominik, instead of being the leader of Judgment Day. He finished by saying that he would finish his story and go through Priest.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Not a huge fan of DQ finishes, especially on the main event, but the post-match angle slightly made up for it. Cody Rhodes cut a great promo to elevate his upcoming match against Priest. It really feels like they are finally booking Cody back into the World title picture and I fully expect to win at Crown Jewel.)