FREE PODCAST 10/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-27-2013) Caldwell & Parks discuss WWE Hell in a Cell in depth, plus what is the end-game for Bryan getting knocked down over and over? (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Best of PWTorch Livecast” edition of the Dailycast, we jump back ten years (10-27-2013) to a special episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers the just-completed WWE Hell in a Cell PPV from all angles, plus discuss the potential end-game for Daniel Bryan continuing to get knocked down in the top storyline.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO