Bryan Danielson undergoes surgery, timeline revealed for his return, blame assessed in TV storyline

Bryan Danielson underwent surgery for a damaged orbital bone he suffered in a recent match. AEW played up the injury on Collision on Saturday, having Claudio Castagnoli swear revenge on both Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada for their role in the injury.

On AEW’s Control Center today, Tony Schiavone also said the blows from both Cassidy and Okada caused the injury. He said that Danielson will be out of action for weeks but estimated his return to come before the end of the year.

