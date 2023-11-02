VIP AUDIO 11/2 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Wolf review the 1985 WWF Wrestling Classic including Hogan vs. Piper, JYD vs. Savage, Steamboat vs. Davey Boy, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Longtime PWTorch VIP subscriber David Wolf makes his debut on “Pro Wrestling Then and Now” to discuss the WWF Wrestling Classic from 1985. This show is personal to both David and Frank as they discuss how they started watching the WWF around the same time, and this was one of the first shows they watched. It’s a 16-man tournament that features “Macho Man” Randy Savage in his early days of the WWF, the Iron Sheik, Junkyard Dog, and many more. It also had a WWF Championship match between Hulk Hogan and frequent rival “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. They discuss the stark difference in wrestling presentation from then to now, plus what was accepted on commentary by Jesse “The Body” Ventura that would in no way work in today’s world. There are several sidebars, and these two big New York Mets fans finish discussing the Rangers winning the World Series following the Mets 2023 blueprint.

