Ric Flair signs multi-year agreement with AEW, Flair says he’s never been more excited, Khan touts that Sting’s career will end with Flair by his side

AEW announced today the signing of Ric Flair to a multi-year contract today. Ric Flair appeared on last week’s AEW Dynamite as Tony Khan’s “special gift” to Sting after Sting had previously announced his retirement date next year.

Flair is a controversial figure, as documented in the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode in 2021 dedicated to him. Flair admitted in a post on Twitter to exposing himself to a flight attendant. ‘To clarify, the ‘helicopter’ as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years).”

Flair is also considered by many to be the greatest wrestler of all-time in terms of his body of work in the ring, with one criteria being that more wrestlers of his era had their best matches of their careers against him. He is an iconic figure whose “woo’s” blare from NBA and NHL arenas. He was the dominant star wrestler for the NWA territories in the 1980s that created an identity contrasting the Hulk Hogan-led WWF. He would join the WWF in the early 1990s and then return to WCW (formerly an NWA territory before the name change and Ted Turner purchase) to be a central figure in the boom period for WCW Nitro. Flair was often effectively utilized as a ratings-spark whenever viewership waned for the WCW flagship weekly series on TNT.

He’s been a journeyman since then, wrestling for WWE and TNA and indy events as a special attraction along with appearing at various conventions and autograph meet & greet events.

How often he appears for AEW isn’t laid out in the press release. He is the father-in-law of AEW Andrade El Idolo who is married to WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair.

The following is AEW’s press release issued to PWTorch today…

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW

The Nature Boy’s New “Wooooo! Energy” Announced as Exclusive Energy Drink of AEW

November 2, 2023 – AEW CEO Tony Khan today announced a multi-year deal with Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who surprised fans in attendance and viewers at home during last Wednesday’s AEW: Dynamite show in Philadelphia, marking his historic return to TBS by appearing as Khan’s “special gift” for “The Icon” Sting.

Flair’s AEW debut comes on the heels of his longtime friend Sting’s impending retirement announcement, which will culminate with “The Icon’s” final match at AEW Revolution in 2024. Over the course of their 30-year history, Flair and Sting have shared incredible rivalries, momentous matches and a respected friendship.

Khan also announced that Flair’s Wooooo! Energy will become the exclusive energy drink of AEW. During AEW show dates, select host venues will carry the clean energy drink at concession stands for fans to enjoy. In addition, the beverage will be stocked in the wrestlers’ locker rooms, and will also be seen on the announcers’ desk during live broadcasts. Fans watching at home can experience Wooooo! Energy by ordering via woooooenergy.com.

“Last Wednesday, the ‘Nature Boy’ made his epic return to TBS, more than 35 years since the Flair vs. Sting rivalry first began on the Superstation,” Khan said. “It’s truly an honor to welcome the legend himself – and Wooooo! Energy – to AEW.”

“Ric cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time long ago, and now his world-renowned persona and his amazing wrestling mind will be major assets to AEW’s programming and our position globally. Most importantly, it’s fitting that the final chapter of Sting’s iconic career will unfold on TBS with Ric Flair by his side.”

Flair said: “I’ve been in the wrestling business for over 50 years. Together with AEW and Wooooo! Energy, I’ve never been more excited, and I’ve never had more energy! When the Nature Boy promises a show, you know how it’s gonna go! Wooooo!”

Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, parent company of Wooooo! Energy said: “We’ve all been a part of a ‘Wooooo!’ moment. Time stops, crowds erupt, and people unite to celebrate the extraordinary. It’s electric. You hear it, feel it, and never forget it. This is so much more than a partnership. Together, Ric Flair, AEW and everyone at Wooooo! Energy will create more unforgettable moments for generations of wrestling fans.”