WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 3, 2023

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,476 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,569.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly – Donnybrook Rules

Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Logan Paul & Rey Mysterio weigh-in

L.A. Knight promo

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman promo for match against Cena

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/27): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns-Knight Contract Signing, Cena appearance, Belair’s return

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Erik of the Viking Raiders undergoes fusion surgery