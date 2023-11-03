FREE PODCAST 11/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Fann: (11-1-2018) Hogan Crown Jewel news, how much praise do Cena and Bryan deserve, will Becky be hurt by Rousey match, Cody’s future, Brand Supremacy nonsense (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-1-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Rich Fann of the “Deep Dive” edition of the PWTorch Livecast and VIP East Coast Cast. They discuss the breaking Hulk Hogan Crown Jewel news, how much praise do John Cena and Daniel Bryan deserve this week, will Becky Lynch be hurt by the Ronda Rousey match, Cody’s future, Brand Supremacy nonsense headed into Survivor Series, Evolution thoughts, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO