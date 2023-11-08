SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the entire lineup for the Lonestar Shootout 2023 PPV, which will air on Nov. 10 at 8p.m. Eastern in English on Fite.tv. A matchup of The B.C.C. vs. Bullet Club has been added to the card, as Jon Moxley will get his first crack at David Finlay following Finlay’s vicious attack on him and Will Ospreay at the conclusion of the Power Struggle 2023 PPV last weekend. Moxley will team with Wheeler Yuta to take on David Finlay & Kenta.
The entire lineup for the show is as follows:
- Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Trent Beretta
- NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mike Bailey
- IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta & David Finlay)
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Satoshi Kojima
- NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
- T.J.P. vs. Místico
- Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)
- Toru Yano vs. Joey Janela
- Máscara Dorada & Tiger Mask & Atlantis vs. Último Guerrero & Rocky Romero & Hechicero
- Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor – Pre-show match
- Matt Vandagriff vs. Barrett Brown Strong Survivor Pre-show match
