  • Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi  vs. Trent Beretta
  • NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mike Bailey
  • IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani  vs. Stephanie Vaquer
  • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta & David Finlay)
  • NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Satoshi Kojima
  • NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
  • T.J.P. vs. Místico
  • Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)
  • Toru Yano vs. Joey Janela
  • Máscara Dorada & Tiger Mask & Atlantis vs. Último Guerrero & Rocky Romero & Hechicero
  • Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor – Pre-show match
  • Matt Vandagriff vs. Barrett Brown  Strong Survivor Pre-show match