FREE PODCAST 11/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (11-8-2018) Keller & Powell discuss futures of the Bucks, Cody, Omega, is there room for a new no. 2, should Styles beat Lesnar, Survivor Series hype, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Powell from the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and ProWrestling.net. They talk Survivor Series line-up taking shape, should A.J. Styles beat Brock Lesnar, a reshuffled Raw roster without Roman Reigns and with several turns, the futures of the Young Bucks, Cody, and Kenny Omega and whether there’s room for a new number two in the U.S., and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss the U.S. landscape in 2019, specifically which companies were poised to grow and who were doomed to fade including NJPW, ROH, Impact, and the NWA.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO