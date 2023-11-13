FREE PODCAST 11/12 – WKPWP Mailbags from 5 Yrs Ago: Mailbags with Keller, Powell, Fann including whether Omega could replace Reigns as WWE top star, Crown Jewel controversy, Charlotte’s moonsault, Hogan, Becky, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special Mailbag double-header episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-3-2018 and 11-9-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was first joined by PWTorch Livecast host Rich Fann on Nov. 3, 2018 answering Mailbag questions including these topics: Crown Jewel controversy, being embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, WWE exploiting Roman Reigns’ diagnosis, Charlotte’s moonsault, Beer Money in WWE, Becky Lynch, Braun-Brock, Women’s Tag Division, Luke Harper, and more.

Then in the second part from Nov. 9, 2018, ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell joined Wade in answering Mailbag questions for a previously VIP-exclusive Mailbag episode including these topics: If not Triple H who should Batista wrestle, who is a candidate to be a black WWE World Champ, Drew on verge of championship, is Triple H hurt by Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan, Merge Title or More Titles, Becky upside, Kairi Sane, could Kenny Omega fill Reigns’s slot.

