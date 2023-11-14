WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/13): Viewership, hourly viewership, demo rating, comparison to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (11/13) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.467 million viewers, below last week’s 1.522 million and above the 1.391 million from two weeks ago. The average viewership since Sept. 4 is 1.478 million, so this week’s episode was a typical number.

The viewership one year ago this week was 1.648 million. Two years ago it was 1.585 million.

Hourly viewership:

Hour 1: 1.585 million

Hour 2: 1.455 million

Hour 3: 1.362 million

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.44 rating, down from 0.47 last week but above the 0.43 the prior weeks. The average since Sept. 4 is 0.45.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.44 rating. Two years ago it was 0.42. So Raw is drawing a similar percentage of people in that demo who still have access to USA Network via cable/streaming packages.

The overall cable rating was 0.97. The prior four weeks drew 0.98, 0.93, 0.97. and 0.98, so this was a typical rating.

