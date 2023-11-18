LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of MJF vs. White, Page vs. Strickland, Cassidy vs. Moxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2023 REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA AT KIA FORUM

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone & Taz

-After a quick cold open, Excalibur welcomed the audience to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and introduced his partners, Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone. He immediately tossed to footage from just moments ago on Zero Hour, when MJF was attacked by the Gunns after his successful ROH Tag Team title defense. The crew ran down the card.

-A choir of young women sang a rendition of Christian Cage’s theme. “The Patriarchy of AEW” headed to the ring, backed by the choir. The camera cut to Ken Jeong, sitting at ringside, booing the trio.

Ric Flair entered. Tony Schiavone noted that he’d promised to be with Sting every step of the way. The stage faded to black and a spotlight brought 3 baseball bats in to focus. “Metalingus” played and Edge rushed the stage from side to side, flanked by Sting and Darby Allin. Copeland had half his face painted like Darby. The trio wore matching coats. Steve-O was shown at ringside. He gave fist bumps to the faces. The crowd continued to sing Copeland’s theme after it had faded out. The camera pulled back to show the impressive crowd.

(1) CHRISTIAN CAGE & LUCHASAURUS & NICK WAYNE vs. ADAM COPELAND & STING & DARBY ALLIN (w/ Ric Flair) – Trios match

Darby Allin began the match with Nick Wayne. Christian Cage whispered some words of encouragement to his “son” before Wayne locked up with Allin. The two worked each other’s arms over in the center. Allin stepped over Wayne and used his legs to toss him over his head and gain leverage. He transitioned into a side headlock. Wayne tried to kip up, but Darby blocked it. The two rose to their feet. Allin shot to the top rope for a leaping arm drag. He tagged in Sting.

Sting continued to work over Wayne’s arm. He tossed him to the outside, then into the new LED ringside barrier. Nick managed to reach Christian Cage for a tag. Adam Copeland held his hand out immediately. Sting obliged. Cage gave it a thought, then tagged in Luchasaurus. The crowd booed loudly. Luchasaurus downed Copeland in the corner, then gave him a short-arm clothesline. Copeland caught Luchasaurus with a kick to the face off an Irish Whip, then hit a swinging neckbreaker. He tagged Allin back in as the match approached 4:00.

Allin flipped over Luchasaurus, looking for a sunset pin, but the big man grabbed him by the throat. Luchasaurus went for a Chokeslam, but Darby flipped through it. Cage grabbed Darby and guillotined him overt the rope. Allin bounced into the waiting arms of Luchasaurus, who delivered a Chokeslam over the top rope to the floor. Allin bounced violently off the edge of the ring on his way down. It looked brutal. Copeland and Flair ran to check on him. Cage tossed him back in the ring and tagged in.

TNT Champion, Christian Cage, struck a pose as he drove his boot into the chest of Darby Allin. He clawed at his mouth and jaw, then gave him a kick before tagging in Nick Wayne. Cage held Allin’s arm up so Wayne could get a hard shot to the ribs in. Wayne covered Darby, but couldn’t even score a one. He gave Allin a Backbreaker, ten mocked Ric Flair’s signature strut. Luchasaurus tagged himself in off the back of Wayne. The dinosaur littered Darby’s chest with hard chops. He tagged in Wayne, then gave Allin a spinning Sidewalk Slam. Wayne followed up with a Senton from the apron for a cover and two count just before 8:00.

In an act of desperation, Allin exploded with a dive toward the heel corner. He took down both Cage and Luchasaurus. Nick Wayne attacked Darby from behind and hoisted him to the top burntuckle. The two jockeyed for position. Wayne tried biting Allin, but Darby connected with a Senton Bomb off the top. Both men were down in the center. Adam Copeland clapped furiously for a tag. A small “Darby” chant broke out. The referee reached a count of eight. Meanwhile, Christian Cage had crawled under the ring and re-emerged underneath Adam Copeland. He pulled him down and tossed him into the steel steps. Sting gave chase, leaving no one for Darby to tag.

Cage tagged himself back in. He stalked Allin as the latter crawled valiantly toward his corner, only to find no one there. Christian tossed him haphazardly into the turnbuckles. Copeland had returned to the apron, but it was too late. Cage went for a Spear on Allin, but Darby ducked. The two cracked heads running at each other. Both crawled slowly to their respective corners. Allin tagged in Copeland. Adam reached Cage before he could tag out, but Nick Wayne pulled Cage to safety. Luchasaurus tagged himself in. Copeland gave him an Impaler DDT. He speared the big man to the floor, then pressed Wayne onto him on the outside. Darby Allin flew through the middle rope, taking both men down again.

Sting got a look at the bodies below and dove over Ric Flair onto the pile. Back in the ring, Luchasaurus grabbed Copeland by the throat. Sting hopped in, but he got grabbed too. Adam and Sting fought free and hit the tandem Scorpion Death Drop. They lifted Nick Wayne into a Suplex position and Allin flew off the top for a cross body. Luchasaurus popped up and tossed Allin into the turnbuckle. He gave Copeland a big clothesline to the back of the head. “Adam Copeland has a triple fusion in his neck!” McGuinness said. Outside the ring, Christian Cage got in the face of Ric Flair. Ric gave him a few chops, right in front of the referee, who did nothing. Cage gave Flair a low blow.

Cage retrieved the TNT Championship. He swung it at Copeland, but Adam ducked. Cage took Luchasaurus out instead. Copeland tried to chase Cage, but he left through the crowd. Sting gave Luchasaurus a Scorpion Death Drop. Copeland gave him a Spear. Darby Allin delivered a Coffin Drop for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Adam Copeland, Sting, & Darby Allin in 15:10

After the match, Darby Allin grabbed a microphone and asked for the crowd to give a special round of applause to Sting, because it was his final time wrestling in the state of California. He had a moment alone in the ring to take a bow and soak in a nice “thank you Sting” chant from the crowd as his music played. The announcers laid out for the moment.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a fun opener with plenty of star-power to get the crowd excited. I loved the interplay with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, with the latter doing everything he could to avoid any and all contact, and ultimately doing so successfully. This sets up another obvious encounter down the road. Allin took the brunt of the punishment while Sting and Copeland got infrequent tags to hit some major spots. It worked quite well. Allin’s chokeslam bump to the floor was, for my money, one of the craziest looking spots he’s had – and that’s saying a LOT. I disliked Flair’s involvement, considering it happened right in front of the referee. I know AEW likes to employ “referee discretion”, but I would just rather this kind of spot be avoided altogether. It felt unnecessary. The crowd was into the guys in the match enough, they didn’t need to draw any additional attention to Flair, especially given the notable backlash his signing has received.)

-Tony Schiavone was at the top of the stage with referee Bryce Remsburg. He called Bullet Club Gold to the stage. Taz had joined the commentary booth. Jay White rushed the stage carrying the AEW World Championship. “I’m the champion!” he screamed. He asked for his music to be played, not the Gunn’s. Tony announced that MJF will not be able to defend the Championship, and the match has been cancelled. He began to say that Jay White has become champion when Adam Cole’s music hit.

Cole took the microphone from Tony. “There is not a shot in hell you’re leaving the Kia Forum with Max’s AEW Championship.” Cole revealed that he already spoke to Tony Khan and vowed to defend the title for MJF if he can’t make it. White laughed. “You must’ve hit your head on something, BayBay.” White said he’s taken Cole out wearing the exact pants he’s wearing tonight. He promised to take Cole out and become the official champion.

-Back at ringside, Excalibur tossed to a video for Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley.

“Jane” hit the speakers first. Orange Cassidy strolled out casually onto the stage, Hook by his side. He had his championship tucked safely away in a backpack slung over his shoulder. Jon Moxley followed, rounding a backstage hallway and emerging through a curtain opposite the stage. He marched through the crowd, tailed by Wheeler Yuta.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY (c, w/ Hook) vs. JON MOXLEY (w/ Wheeler Yuta) – AEW International Championship match

Orange Cassidy tried to charge at Jon Moxley to begin the match, but Moxley plowed him into the turnbuckles and quickly dumped him to the outside. He bent Cassidy over the announcers desk and delivered a series of hard, closed-fist right hands to the head. Cassidy covered up well. He tossed him over the table, then back into the ring. Moxley delivered a quick release Suplex and took a slow pace around the ring. He tossed the champion to the corner and chopped him hard. He challenged Cassidy to hit him. Orange obliged, but Moxley shrugged off his offense.

Moxley worked Cassidy out of the corner and across the ring. He gave him another stiff punch. Cassidy tried to shake it off. He gave Mox a couple of boots, then walked right into a Boss Man Slam for a cover and two count just before 3:00. The challenger tried to apply a Texas Cloverleaf. Cassidy held on to Moxley’s shin and calf to avoid being turned all the way over. Moxley gave him a stomp for his troubles. He hoisted him onto the top turnbuckle and dug into his back with his nails. He bit the champion’s forehead. Mox set up for a Superplex, but Cassidy blocked it. He returned the favor, digging his nails into the back of the challenger. He bit Moxley, too. Jon shrugged it off. He gave Cassidy a pair of headbutts.

Cassidy spilled to the apron. Moxley crossed the threshold to the apron and the two teetered on either side of the buckle. Cassidy gave Moxley some rapid fire headbutts. Blood began flying, though it wasn’t immediately clear who’s it was. Cassidy pulled back to reveal blood pouring from Moxley’s forehead. Orange gave him a Superplex, then a diving DDT from the top. He followed up with a springboard Tornado DDT for a cover and one count. Moxley rose to his knees, shaking his knead. Blood was dripping below his nose now. Cassidy gave him some weak kicks, then stronger ones. Moxley gave him double middle fingers.

The champion managed to drive Moxley to the outside. Jon spilled into the announcers desk. Cassidy dove through the middle rope, toppling the challenger as the match crossed 6:45. Orange gave Mox a couple of chops, then hit another dive through the middle rope. He tossed Mox back in the ring as a “Freshley Squeezed” chant broke out. Cassidy climbed to the top turnbuckle again and dove. Mox kicked him on the way down. He set up for a Paradigm Shift, but Cassidy blocked it. He went for Stundog Millionaire, but Moxley blocked that. He overpowered Cassidy and forced him to the mat, driving blind elbows into the champion’s face. Blood continued to pour from the cut on Jon’s forehead.

After a struggle in a seated headlock, Cassidy rolled to his feet and went for a Beach Break. Moxley rolled through it. Orange hit a PK. Moxley shrugged it off. Cassidy climbed his back and applied the Redrum. Jon managed to pull himself against the turnbuckle, forcing a break. Moxley pulled the turnbuckle pad away. He gave Cassidy a cutter, then a Gotch-Style Piledriver for a cover and near fall at 9:50. “Jon Moxley was a hair’s breath away from becoming a two-time International Champion,” Excalibur explained.

A loud, dueling chant broke out for both wrestlers. Moxley mocked Cassidy with some weak kicks to the shoulder. He threw a punch to the side of the head. Orange shrugged it off and stuck his hands in his pockets. Moxley charged, Orange ducked. Mox collided face-first with the exposed turnbuckle. Both men rose to their feet slowly. Mox couldn’t stay upright. He fell to a knee just as Cassidy reared up for an Orange Punch. He managed to hit once, twice, and a third time. He rolled up Moxley for a near fall. He gave Jon a fourth Orange Punch, then a fifth. Moxley wouldn’t stay down. Cassidy hit a sixth, then delivered a Beach Break for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 12:06 to retain the AEW International Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, and a significant departure from their contest at last month’s WrestleDream. I thought they told an effective story here – with Cassidy getting completely railroaded in the beginning, having to overcome a flurry of offense from Moxley and only gaining his footing once he was able to cut Moxley open and really get him bleeding. The finishing sequence worked well, with Cassidy having to spam the Orange Punch as Moxley continued to grow increasingly woozy from the blood loss. With Cassidy’s second reign continuing, and him getting his win back against Mox, I’d really like to see them lean into the idea that he’s so obsessed with keeping the title that he’s willing to forego a lot of his usual silliness and even his laid back demeanor to ensure that he remains champion. I would like to see BCC move on from their feud with Best Friends, though. I think it’s run its course, and it would be good if the former could just firmly establish itself again as a babyface faction facing heels.)

-Excalibur announced that Tony Khan has confirmed that Adam Cole will wrestle in place of MJF in the main event.

-Toni Storm headed to the ring for her Women’s World Championship match. Hikaru Shida followed. Both women received a solid reaction.

(3) HIKARU SHIDA (c) vs. TONI STORM (w/ Luther) – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Toni Storm had a script with her as the bell rang. She ripped it up and tossed it around the ring in commitment to going ad-lib. Storm’s chest was crimson red from her match on last night’s Rampage. Hikaru Shida went to the damaged skin immediately, delivering some hard chops. Storm clutched her chest in agony. Shida chopped her from corner to corner in the opening moments. Storm finally flexed out of the corner, pointing a finger in Shida’s face and yelling “how dare you!” She delivered some rapid fire chops herself, then hit a Bulldog out of the corner as the match hit 2:40.

After a pronounced and dramatic windmill wind-up, Storm delivered a short-arm clothesline to the champion. Shida crawled to the ropes. Storm drove her boot into the chest of the champion. Excalibur talked up Storm’s history as a two-time former Women’s World Champion. Hikaru worked her way back to her feet and traded punches with Storm in the center. Shida hit the ropes and caught the challenger with a knee to the face. Storm retreated to the corner. Shida mounted her and delivered ten punches to the forehead. Storm staggered out toward center and Hikaru gave her a missile dropkick for a cover and two count at 4:30.

Shida headed to the apron, thinking of launching from the middle rope. Toni cut her off and pressed her back into the ring. She covered for a two count. Storm headed to the apron, where she consulted with Luther. He tucked one of her heels into the back of her tights, then handed her the second one. Referee Aubrey Edwards took the shoe from her and went to return it to Luther. Storm pulled the second one out of her tights and hit Shida with it. She covered for a near fall. Shida pulled herself back to her feet. Storm followed. The two traded punches. Shida got the better of the exchange and pulled Storm in, delivering a Falcon Arrow for a cover and near fall at 7:20.

Both women rose slowly. Hikaru leapt to the middle rope. She went for a Meteora, but Storm dodged it. Shida landed awkwardly and began favoring her ankle. Storm pounced, turning the champion over and applying an Ankle Lock. Toni dragged the champion toward center. Shida got up on a knee, giving herself enough mobility to lunge forward to the bottom rope. Storm pulled Shida’s shoe off. She tried to clock her with it, but Shida ducked and caught Storm with a violent kick. Toni fell to the outside. Shida grabbed her Kendo Stick. Edwards warned Shida not to use it. Luther tried to take it from her, so Shida cracked him instead.

Back in the ring, Storm fumbled with something from her tray at ringside. She stuck it in her tights. Shida returned, looking for the Katana. Storm blocked it. She went for a German Suplex, but Shida coiled her legs around Storm’s thighs. Toni still managed to dump her in the corner. She ran to the opposing turnbuckle and adjusted her tights, positioning whatever object she’d placed there in an advantageous position. She charged, connecting with the Hip Attack with the weapon in her tights. Storm covered for a three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 10:17 to win the AEW Women’s World Championship

Mariah May, who’d been shown watching the match backstage throughout, headed to the ring with a bouquet for flowers for the new champion. Storm accepted them gracefully and danced around the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This worked well enough for what it was. Shida has been a mainstay of AEW’s Women’s division, and a fall back champion when they’ve struggled to get anything going, but I’ve never felt as though she connected with the audience on a significant enough level to carry the division. Toni Storm had been in a similar boat, but this new character has catapulted her into a new echelon. I think it was wise to move the title back to her, and build the division around her. She’s clearly the most entertaining and over character they have in the division, and the championship needs a strong persona like that to rebuild some of its prestige.)

-Renee Paquette was joined by Eddie Kingston backstage. She asked him what’s next. Kingston said she knows – it’s the tournament. Eddie said he wants to put his “life’s work” on the line by defending his NJPW Strong title, and ROH World title in every tournament match he wrestles in.

-The camera sped past a ladder set up at ringside. Kings of the Black Throne headed to the ring, followed by LFI, FTR, and the AEW Tag Team Champions. Starks climbed the ladder and posed against the backdrop of fireworks exploding from the stage.

(4) RICKY STARKS & BIG BILL (c) vs. KINGS OF THE BLACK THRONE (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) – 4-Way Ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

The camera zoomed in on the AEW Tag Team titles high above the ring as the bell rang. The action spilled to the outside immediately. Bodies cleared out of the way for a staredown between Big Bill and Brody King. They only got a moment, though, as FTR attacked both men and tossed them aside. Rush, FTR, and Malakai Black worked over Big Bill in the corner. On the outside. Brody King battled with Cash Wheeler against a propped ladder. Dax Harwood and Malakai Black traded quick rights in the ring.

Harwood stole a ladder from Ricky Starks, using it’s base to send Starks crashing into the ringside barrier in the process. LFI regrouped on the outside before Rush set up a ladder in the ring. He and Cash Wheeler began to climb. They quickly thought better of it, returning to the floor to fight. The two men traded punches, then chops in the center. Wheeler got the better of the forearms, but Rush dropped him with a headbutt. Rush and Cash spilled to the apron. Dralistico stepped in to attack Cash. Wheeler tossed him asside briefly and threw himself onto a pile below. Dralistico followed suit.

Back in the ring, Ricky Starks climbed to the top turnbuckle. Malakai Black cut him off. Black hit a Moonsault of the middle rope onto a host of bodies below. Ricky Starks began climbing again. Dax Harwood cut him off. He hooked him for a Superplex, delivering it off the top rope onto a full compliment of wrestlers below as the match crossed 4:00. Brody King and Big Bill emerged first from the pile, each retrieving their own ladder from opposite ends of ringside. They engaged in a stare down from the floor. “Beef!” the crowd chanted happily. The two began trading forearms in the ring. Bill caught King with a knee to the gut, followed by some hard forearms to the back. The two grabbed each other’s throats.

Harwood and Rush broke up the meat battle with ladder shots to their backs. As Bill and King collapsed out of their way, Harwood and Rush drove their ladders into each other. Dax got the better of the exchange. He rested the ladder on his shoulders and spun into a number of wrestlers before being toppled by Dralistico flying in from the top rope. Dralistico began to climb, but was immediately pulled down by Wheeler. Dralistico hit him with a step-over spin kick. He moved the ladder into better position. He nearly had fingertips on the titles, but Wheeler kicked the ladder out from underneath him.

Cash’s advantage was short-lived. Rush pounced on him, smothering him in the corner with quick shots. He laid out to pose in the center, then gave Cash a big chop. Both men hit the ropes. Wheeler caught Rush with a spinning Powerslam. Cash set up a ladder at 8:30. Black flew in with a forearm to the knee. Malakai moved the ladder out of the way. He and Wheeler traded chops. Cash tossed Black into the prone ladder propped against the ropes. He charged again, but Black used the ropes to slingshot the ladder right into Wheeler’s face. Malakai propped the ladder vertically underneath the bottom rope. He laid Wheeler on it, then ascended the turnbuckle. Dax cut him off. Brody King came in from behind, chopped Harwood repeatedly, then tossed him to the floor. Wheeler stood and knocked Brody to the outside. Cash and Black teetered on the turnbuckle over the propped ladder. Wheeler gave Black a low blow.Cash delivered a piledriver to Black off the turnbuckle, onto the ladder below.

The camera pulled back to show the carnage as the match ticked toward 11:30. Brody King had the ring to himself. He tried to dive through the middle rope onto Big Bill, but the latter hoisted a ladder at the last moment. King collided with the steel. Back in the ring, Ricky Starks caught both Dralistico and Rush with a Spear. He gave Cash a back elbow, then climbed to the top rope, delivering a Famous axe handle to both members of FTR. Brody King was shown slumped against the apron, bleeding. Malakai Black and Ricky Starks traded punches in the center. Black caught him with a back elbow. Starks shrugged it off and gave Black a release overhead Belly-to-Belly onto the propped ladder. Brody King returned and back-dropped Harwood onto the same ladder.

Wheeler remained laid out on the rungs. King reared back and hit a rolling Cannonball onto Cash. Wheeler rolled to the outside. Brody set up a ladder and began to climb. Big Bill returned, lifting the ladder from it’s bottom rung. He dumped King onto the very popular propped ladder. Dralistico returned to the fray, attacking Big Bill with speed. Bill shrugged him off and gave him a Chokeslam. Rush cornered Big Bill with a ladder and trapped him there. He gave Bill the Bull’s Horns with the ladder. Rush pointed to the crowd, then began to climb a ladder. Starks rushed in to climb the opposite side. The two traded punches and chops near the top.

Dax set up a second, taller ladder. He and Big Bill began to climb it. Cash Wheeler set up a third ladder. He and Dralistico shared that one. Starks and Rush were knocked off first. Brody King entered and dumped Cash and Big Bill. He gave Harwood a backdrop off the ladder. Malakai Black pulled Dralistico onto his shoulders, but the LFI member countered with a Poison-rana. Dralistico tried to kick Brody on the apron, but King blocked it. He schooped Dralistico into the air and walked off the apron onto the bridged ladder between the ring and crowd barrier, delivering a Gonzo Bomb. Both men crashed to the floor awkwardly. The ladder bent under the weight.

FTR put the ladder back into position and laid Brody King onto it. Cash Wheeler climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a splash onto Brody King and the ladder below. Back in the ring, Dax Harwood and Ricky Starks traded punches atop the lone ladder in the center. Malakai Black pulled Dax down and gave him Black Mass. Big Bill held onto Ricky and prevented him from falling. Wheeler exploded into the ring and knocked Black to the outside. No one noticed Starks still perched on the ladder. He pulled down the Tag Team titles.

WINNERS: Ricky Starks & Big Bill in 20:09 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: Taz said it best -this was intense and physical. These kinds of matches certainly have a formula, and this one more or less followed it. Nevertheless, it was an entertaining car-crash from start to finish, and it didn’t feel gratuitous or like overkill, because the previous matches on the card were tame in comparison. That’s not something you can always say about hardcore matches on AEW Pay-Per-Views. This certainly felt like a showcase for Brody King and Big Bill. Both men got a plethora of big spots. King, in particular, looked like a monster. He caught a nasty gash during his ladder dive to the outside, and the blood mixing in with his face paint made him look killer. I didn’t think they’d done enough build to his match to warrant changing the titles this quickly, and Starks and Bill have been effective. It felt like the right move to have them retain here, and Starks outlasting his opponents with clever help from his heavy worked well.)

-After a promo video for World’s End, Excalibur turned focus to the TBS Championship match.

Julia Hart was out first. Skye Blue followed with darker gear, and a thorny crown in place of her usual backwards hat. Kris Statlander was last out to a decent reaction.

(5) KRIS STATLANDER (c) vs. JULIA HART vs. SKYE BLUE – Three-Way match for the TBS Championship

All three women stood in their respective corners as the match kicked off. Julia Hart and Skye Blue briefly seemed to form an alliance to ward off the champion, but Statlander overpowered them both with relatively ease. Hart got tossed into the corner, landing in tree of woe position. Sky Blue slid in below her. The two engaged in an eerie stare-down. Statlander emerged to take it to Skye Blue. She worked her into the ropes, but Hart returned to kick Statlander to the outside. She climbed out onto the apron and dove onto the champion.

Skye Blue followed Hart to the apron. She gave Statlander a leaping ‘rana on the floor. Hart and Blue teamed up, trying to Suplex Statlander on the floor. The champion countered and delivered the move to both of them instead. She rolled her challengers back in the ring. They caught her with tandem Superkicks as the match crossed 3:30. Hart and Blue slowly stepped toward each other in the center. Skye offered her hand. Julia accepted. She pinched her cheeks, then gave her a forearm to the face. Hart downed Blue and mounted her for a series of punches. Blue recovered quickly, took Hart down by the hair, and mounted her for punches of her own. McGuinness noted that it was the mist from Julia Hart that made Blue so aggressive in the first place.

Kris Statlander rejoined the fold, delivering a back suplex to Skye. She tossed Hart into the corner, then threw Blue into her. Statlander delivered a Samoan Drop to Blue and covered her, but Hart broke it up with a Senton just past 5:30. Hart tried to grab a hold on Blue, but Skye rolled her up for a two count. She gave Statlander a spinning neckbreaker, but immediately got caught with a kick from Julia Hart. All three women were down.

Skye Blue and Julia Hart were first to their feet. Hart rolled out of the corner with a leaping lariat on Kris Statlander as she stood. Blue positioned Julia on the top turnbuckle, then gave her a kick. She tried to pull her off in Powerbomb position, but Hart slid free. She stumbled right into a kick from the champion. Skye Blue dove at Kris, but Statlander caught her, spun her around on her shoulders and slammed her face-first into the mat. Kris dragged Skye toward the corner and began climbing the turnbuckle. Julia Hart grabbed her by the hair and ripped her down to the floor. Skye tried to stand, but Hart gave her a mule kick to keep her down. Hart delivered a Moonsault from the top turnbuckle. She stack covered her, but Statlander pulled Hart to the floor to break it up.

Statlander and Hart came face-to-face on the outside. Kris gave Julia a Powerslam. She slid back in the ring and ate a quick from Blue. Skye climbed Kris’ midsection, but the champion turned her over in Tombstone position. Blue fought out of it. She hit the ropes and delivered Code Blue for a near fall. Julia Hart returned and Clotheslined Statlander from behind. She applied the Hartless Lock on Blue. Statlander pulled her off with a deadlift German Suplex. She gave one to Skye Blue, too. Kris delivered one more to each challenger.

The champion went for a roundhouse kick on Skye Blue, but Blue rolled her into a cover for two. Statlander spun Blue up and into the Saturday Night Fever. She hooked the legs, but Hart exploded in with a clothesline to Statlander. She stole Kris’ cover on Blue for a three count.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 11:21 to win the TBS Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a fun match, and I’d rank it above the Women’s World title match earlier in the night. I thought Hart and Blue had some cool moments playing off each other, leaning into Blue’s transformation on the back of the mist. There were some creative spots littered throughout, and some impressive power moments for Kris Statlander. I’m not a huge fan of stolen finishes like this in general, but I thought it worked well enough here and fit in with Julia Hart’s presentation. I know that they were protecting Statlander last month, and, by extension, tonight, but I still think they should’ve pulled the trigger on Hart last month. She’s been exceptional, and one of the more consistently over acts in the women’s division. They’ve struggled so mightily getting that division to feel relevant, I just think its important to have the titles on your most over acts. Better late than never.)

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring to introduce the newest member of the AEW roster. Will Ospreay’s music hit and he headed to the ring to a very strong reaction. Excalibur said every title picture in AEW becomes much more complex with Ospreay in the picture full-time.

Schiavone handed a contract and pen to Ospreay. He signed it and said he’s happy to be part of the team. Ospreay said he’s not coming in just yet. He said he’s going to finish up his duties in NJPW before joining the road to Revolution. “I am All Elite, bruv!” he said. Ospreay told Tony Khan to line up the best he’s got, especially for Wembley Stadium. Will said he’s about to show everyone what elite really looks like.

(LeClair’s Analysis: No doubt it’s a big get, and a great addition to AEW’s main event scene, but it’s hard to feel like this was particularly groundbreaking given the number of times Ospreay has already worked for the company. The crowd was undoubtedly excited to see him, though.)