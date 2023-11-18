FREE PODCAST 11/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom preview Survivor Series WarGames + Fann & McCleland review Marine 6 with Michaels (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with a preview of this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

Then we jump back five years (11-17-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast with Rich Fann & Justin McClelland reviewing “Marine 6,” including the good, the bad, and the Shawn Michaels of the sixth iteration of the title. Additionally, Rich and Justin chat about Saturday’s Takeover show an hour before kickoff, the Survivor Series’ change-ups this week and how they potentially change WrestleMania season, David Arquette: Hardcore Wrestler, and more!

