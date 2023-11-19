VIP AUDIO 11/18 – AEW Full Gear PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Fann & LeClair: MJF-Jay White-Cole angle and match, Swerve vs. Hangman epic bloody Texas Death Match, Shida vs. Storm, Cassidy vs. Moxley, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Full Gear PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair. They review the show starting with the main event. They discuss the storyline tease that MJF wouldn’t even wrestle in the main event and the match quality and what’s next for MJF. Then they discuss the developments in the Continental Classic revealed by Eddie Kingston and the creation of a Triple Crown Title. Then they talk about the Will Ospreay signing and promo. From there, they march through the rest of the show including the epic bloody Texas Death Match for the ages between “Hangman” Page and Swerve Strickland.

