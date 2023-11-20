WWE Raw Results (11/20): Keller’s report on Drew McIntyre addressing kicking Jey Uso last week, War Games Advantage match, Gable vs. Nakamura, Raquel vs. Jax, Becky vs. Xia Li

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Mauricio Pomarez from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a two minute video package recapping last week’s tag team title match during which Drew McIntyre gave a Claymore Kick to Jey Uso to cost Jey & Cody Rhodes the chance to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Drew stood mid-ring and was bombarded with boos. “I’m not Dominik Mysterio, so I’ve earned the right to talk,” he said. “So I will talk and you will listen.” (I wonder if they primed the crowd to boo him before going live or that was their natural inclination.) He said a lot of people are upset over what happened last week, and he’s more upset with the reaction to what he did last week than anyone. He said he’s been called a coward and a back-stabber. He said he’s the same person he’s always been. He said he hasn’t lied. He said he didn’t lie to Seth Rollins last week and he’s not now. He said if you’re a fan of his, he doesn’t have to explain himself, and if you’ve turned on him, he doesn’t give a damn what he thinks. “That’s on you, you were never a fan in the first place.”

Drew said he gave Jey something that Jey never gave him when he attacked him time after time – he looked him in the eye. He said Jey is probably looking for an apology. He said he doesn’t remember one apology to him or anyone else he’s screwed over with his family. A “You suck!” chant broke out. He said Cody technically brought Jey to Raw and he noticed that Cody attacked Solo and Jimmy on Smackdown. He said people are probably telling Cody to “get over it” like people are telling him.

He said at Clash at the Castle, Jey and his family “cost me the biggest moment of my life in front of my family.” He said 16 years he’s been away from them, sacrificing everything including birthdays and Christmases. He said his family took his big moment from his family. He asked if he’s starting to make sense to everyone.

He said the million dollar question is “Has Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day?” He said they’ve watched him since he was 22 and they should know him by now. He asked the fans what they think. They shouted answers. He said they clearly don’t know him very well. “No, I have not joined The Judgment Day,” he said. He said he will be on their team in War Games, though. He said Rhea Ripley gave him something no else could – Jey Uso in a cage. Drew said wherever he sees him, he’ll drop him. Jey’s music interrupted. Drew yelled, “Your ass belongs to me! Get over here.”

Jey strutted onto the stage. Fans chanted “Yeet!” Jey said Drew should let it go. He asked fans to say “Yeet!” if they want to see Drew get beat up. All five members of The Judgment Day showed up on the ring apron standing behind Drew. Seth’s music then played and he came out. Then Sami Zayn to his music. And then Cody Rhodes to his music. Cole said “these two teams” will face off at War Games. Wade Barrett pointed out one team is a man short. As they all entered the ring and squared off, Adam Pearce entered and said War Games is Saturday. He said whoever throws the first punch before then will cost their team the advantage on Saturday. “Am I clear?” he growled.

Pearce said since he has more business since he has their attention. He told Cody, Sami, Seth, and Jey that they need to a pick fifth member by the end of the night. Pearce said by 9 o’clock he needs to know which member will fight in the “advantage” match later in the show. “You pick, or I’ll pick for you,” he said.

Drew took a step toward Jey, but then snarled and left the ring, looking frustrated thta he had to.

(Keller’s Analysis: Stellar interview from Drew, which is the next stage of what we’ve witnesses building up for many weeks now. He is that heel character who you can believe fully believes in what he’s saying. The “fifth member” mystery should help hold the audience better than usual going through the third hour. Pearce, with a new fierceness in his delivery since getting “promoted” with a job title, gives viewers a big hook to stay tuned until late in the show to find out who the fifth man is joining Jey & Co.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett on camera who talked about the importance of gaining an advantage in War Games. They then previewed the rest of the show including a Face-to-Face between Gunther and The Miz.

-Nia Jax made her ring entrance for the opening match. [c]

NOW FOLLOW US ON THREADS @pwtorch…

https://www.threads.net/@pwtorch

-The Judgement Day were hanging out backstage. Finn Balor talking passionately to Dominik Mysterio and J.D. McDonaugh. The camera panned over where Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley that he doesn’t care for Drew, but adding him to the team is good business. “But as the leader of the team, you should’ve brought it up to me so we could all discuss it.” Ripley said she didn’t even know Drew’s decision because he’s unpredictable. She said it all worked out. Priest asked, “Did it, though?” Ripley said as the leader going into War Games, he’s right that they should have discussed it together first. Priest asked where Drew was. She said he’ll be there soon. Priest said while they wait, he wanted to say it should be him in the Advantage Match. Ripley said they’d wait for Drew and then decide. “Sure, whatever,” Priest agreed, halfheartedly. Balor told Priest, “Like you always say, take it easy.”

(1) NIA JAX vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

They showed Nia standing in the ring. Then Rodriguez’s entrance took place. Raquel charged at Jax in the corner, but Jax caught her and delivered a one-arm slam hard to the mat. Jax stood over her and kicked her. When Jax charged at Raquel in the corner, Raquel moved and knocked Jax through the ropes to the floor. Raquel leaped off the ring apron and took Jax down with a crossbody. She played to the crowd and then tried to throw Jax back into the ring. Jax overpowered Raquel and shoved her into the ringside barricade and then lifted her onto her shoulders and rammed her back-first into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]