VIP AUDIO 11/20 – The Fix Flashback (11-9-2016): Full UFC 205 preview including McGregor vs. Alvarez, plus UFC Fight Night Mexico City and Bellator reaction, Raw & SD Survivor Series hype, is Cena-Reigns at good WM match, what if Lesnar never left WWE, Shane, Cruiserweights (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 9, 2016 episode covering these topics:

An in-depth preview of UFC 205 headlined by Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor, plus a look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and Bellator events.

A review of Survivor Series hype on Raw and Smackdown including Shane McMahon replacing Baron Corbin, and other segments

The Cruiserweight Division news.

MAILBAG TOPICS:

Should WWE adjust to how overseas crowds react to segments.

Is John Cena vs. Roman Reigns a good idea for WrestleMania.

How would WWE be different if Brock Lesnar had never gone to UFC but stayed in WWE the whole time.

