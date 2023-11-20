News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – The Fix Flashback (11-9-2016): Full UFC 205 preview including McGregor vs. Alvarez, plus UFC Fight Night Mexico City and Bellator reaction, Raw & SD Survivor Series hype, is Cena-Reigns at good WM match, what if Lesnar never left WWE, Shane, Cruiserweights (105 min.)

November 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 9, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • An in-depth preview of UFC 205 headlined by Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor, plus a look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and Bellator events.
  • A review of Survivor Series hype on Raw and Smackdown including Shane McMahon replacing Baron Corbin, and other segments
  • The Cruiserweight Division news.

MAILBAG TOPICS:

  • Should WWE adjust to how overseas crowds react to segments.
  • Is John Cena vs. Roman Reigns a good idea for WrestleMania.
  • How would WWE be different if Brock Lesnar had never gone to UFC but stayed in WWE the whole time.

