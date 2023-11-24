WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/24): Keller’s report on Balor & Priest vs. The Street Profits, Kevin Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect, final Survivor Series hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 24, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON FS1

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Road Dogg



Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video recap aired of the developments last week to set up the full Women’s WarGames match including hints of dissension within Damage CTRL and then Becky Lynch arriving to join the match.