VIP AUDIO 11/24 – The Fix Flashback (11-16-2016): Brock-Goldberg praise, Undertaker’s return, big rant about Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s narrative, Reigns’s future, Survivor Series and NXT Takeover hype, more (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 16, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- Brock-Goldberg praise
- Undertaker’s return and a potential match against A.J. Styles
- A big rant about the Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s own characters and narrative
- Stephanie lining up roster
- Reigns’s odds of a heel turn in 2017
- Survivor Series preview
- NXT Takeover preview
- Samoa Joe’s future
- WWE Network free offer
- UFC 205 in-depth
- Preview of UFC & Bellator & Invite this weekend, and what’s next for McGregor
