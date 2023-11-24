News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/24 – The Fix Flashback (11-16-2016): Brock-Goldberg praise, Undertaker’s return, big rant about Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s narrative, Reigns’s future, Survivor Series and NXT Takeover hype, more (134 min.)

November 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 16, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • Brock-Goldberg praise
  • Undertaker’s return and a potential match against A.J. Styles
  • A big rant about the Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s own characters and narrative
  • Stephanie lining up roster
  • Reigns’s odds of a heel turn in 2017
  • Survivor Series preview
  • NXT Takeover preview
  • Samoa Joe’s future
  • WWE Network free offer
  • UFC 205 in-depth
  • Preview of UFC & Bellator & Invite this weekend, and what’s next for McGregor

*


