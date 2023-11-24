VIP AUDIO 11/24 – The Fix Flashback (11-16-2016): Brock-Goldberg praise, Undertaker’s return, big rant about Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s narrative, Reigns’s future, Survivor Series and NXT Takeover hype, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 16, 2016 episode covering these topics:

Brock-Goldberg praise

Undertaker’s return and a potential match against A.J. Styles

A big rant about the Survivor Series tag match hype destroying WWE’s own characters and narrative

Stephanie lining up roster

Reigns’s odds of a heel turn in 2017

Survivor Series preview

NXT Takeover preview

Samoa Joe’s future

WWE Network free offer

UFC 205 in-depth

Preview of UFC & Bellator & Invite this weekend, and what’s next for McGregor

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO