AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and final grades for Full Gear’s feuds including MJF vs. Jay White, Storm vs. Shida, Cassidy vs. Moxley, Hangman vs. Swerve, Bucks vs.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Full Gear is behind us which means we are on the road to Winter is Coming which will take place from my home state of Texas (I will be in attendance) on December 13. Will Osperay is All Elite which is good news for all parties involved. Toni Storm is not only “Timeless,” she is AEW Women’s Champion. Swerve Strickland is somewhere picking staples out of his body while smiling manically. Not everything at Full Gear hit, though. Time for this week’s look at where things stand in AEW. In the words of TV’s greatest parody superhero, Darkwing Duck, “Let’s get dangerous!”

MJF vs. Jay White

So, the idea behind everything that transpired on Saturday night (putting MJF over really strong as a babyface) was sound. The execution was deeply flawed. The simplest solution would’ve been to not send MJF to the hospital, not officially substitute Adam Cole in the main event for him, and shave about ten minutes off the match. Everything would’ve worked out better and there wouldn’t been any logic gaps.

As it stands though, MJF is still world champion though he’s legit banged up. He officially owes Samoa Joe a title match by virtue of Joe teaming with him against the Gunns on the pre-show. Wardlow is still breathing down his neck. The Devil is still looming in the background as well. Max has plenty to keep him busy.

Jay White came out of Saturday not looking great even though he ultimately lost because MJF outsmarted him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He needs something to rehab him quickly. Perhaps in the Continental Classic he’ll have a series of some really good straight up wrestling matches.

Grade: B; Final Grade: B

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm defeated Shida for AEW Women’s World Title. The match itself was pretty good. They were lighting each other up with stiff forearm shots and knee strikes. The finish was quite wonky, though. Toni stuffed a metal tray down the back of her tights prior to hitting a hip attack on Shida.

Unfortunately, the tray refused to cooperate and fell out of shorts right after she hit the move and right in front of the referee. It put everyone in an awkward position and ruined an otherwise sound booking choice.

I would’ve preferred Shida keep the title if only to expand the number of women’s stories on TV, but I can’t complain about Toni winning when she’s doing such great work. Her post-show statement as read by Tony Khan, in which she said she was headed to the beach house of an actor who’s been dead for 39 years was just *chef’s kiss*.

Grade: B+; Final Grade: A-

“Hangman” Page vs. Swerve Strickland

This feud was already personal going onto last week’s Dynamite and then Hangman cut a very intense, personal promo on Swerve. When it came time for the match, my goodness.

Their Texas Death Match was the damnedest, most violent match I’ve ever seen. The use of a staple gun inside the first three minutes of the match should’ve been a clue as to how brutal things would get. It was like an N.W.A. song – raw, gritty, and not for the faint of heart.

They really were trying to take each other out. In the end Swerve emerged victorious after hanging the Hangman. Putting Swerve over was a brave move given the context of the story, but it was the right move. His star is rising and he has elevated himself into the conversation for potential next AEW Champion.

Grade: A+, Final Grade: A+

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

OC needed to beat Mox in order to feel like the real International Champion. Mox felt like OC disrespected him and needed to be taught a lesson. It took a total of six Orange Punches and a Beach Break, but OC got the job done and the proverbial monkey off his back.

What happens next is where it gets interesting. Each man has a win over the other so it feels like there’s a potential rubber match on the table. If not, Mox can easily slide into the BCC’s growing feud with the House of Black and OC can go back to defending his title.

Grade: A, Final Grade: A

Sting’s Squadron 2.0 vs. The Patriarchy

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland defeated The Patriarchy when Christian abandoned his team in order to avoid contact with his former longtime best friend. Sting’s retirement tour rolls on.

Darby will be off TV for a while not because of the insane chokeslam over the top rope off the apron to the floor, but because he will be training for his match against Mt. Everest.

Out of this, it’s clear that the Christian and Adam Copeland story will continue and that’s fine, but let’s not drag this on too long. I’d like to see Copeland interact with other people.

Also, Ric Flair was supposed to accompany Sting’s Squadron to the ring except I didn’t see Ric Flair. I saw a skeevy old credibly accused sex pest that looks like a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure of Ric Flair. Seriously, can we just keep this guy off TV and for the love of all that’s good and holy, don’t let allow him to get physical.

Grade: A; Final Grade: A

Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

In ring this match ruled. Julia Hart has come so far from generic cheerleader days. Skye Blue continues to improve. She hit the best Code Blue she’s ever done in this match. Stat looked like the powerhouse she is, particularly when she was suplexing both Julia and Skye repeatedly.

Again, Tony Khan made the right booking decision by putting the title on Julia. She’s the hot hand right now. The weird part of this match was the fact that Skye Blue seemingly completed her transformation into Dark Skye but she didn’t join Julia officially. Skye being a heel separate from Julia feels like a weird choice. That’s why I’m not sure this story is really over.

Grade: A-

Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. HOB

If there’s one thing I’m less of a fan of than a four-way match, it’s a random ladder match. That’s exactly what this match became on the go-home Collision. At least Ricky Starks tried to explain that he got Tony Khan to make the match a ladder because Bill’s height would give them an advantage.

In the end, Bill’s height did pay off so Ricky was proven right. The match itself was insane. All eight guys gave it their all and they have to be feeling it still today. Starks and Bill’s future was decided at Full Gear (see below). HOB seem to be moving into a feud with BCC. That leaves FTR and LFI to possibly fight each other, if there’s anything left of Dralistico after the Gonzo Bomb on a ladder.

Grade: A+; Final Grade: B+

Golden Jets vs. Young Bucks

Despite being built fairly quickly over the course just two weeks, this feud worked in the end, mostly because the Bucks were so unlikable. The Golden Jets won, thus taking The Bucks title shot.

The Bucks threw another childish tantrum. Since Saturday they’ve only been speaking on social media through their lackey Brandon Cutler. They’ve quit BTE and are “taking time off from wrestling.” We’ll see if the latter of those two come true, but the Bucks are so much better as heels so I’m interested in where this goes.

Grade: A

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker

The love story inched forward this week. Cool Hand Ang was at ringside, in a Ruby Soho shirt, watching her team with Saraya to take on Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander. When Ruby got knocked off the apron, Ang jumped the rail to check on her and, when he helped her to her feet, the crowd started chanting “Kiss her.” That’s a good sign that the crowd will react enthusiastically when they do finally kiss. Perhaps we’ll see Saraya and Daddy Magic conspiring this week?

Grade : A

Miro and C.J.

C.J. officially took on Andrade as her first client so Miro targeted Daniel Garcia for dancing at her. I don’t quite understand it, but I assume Miro and Andrade will collide at some point. I would also suggest that C.J. be a little less giggly when she’s supposed to be in business mode.

Grade: B

Ortiz vs. Team TNA

I can’t with this feud. Ortiz came to Eddie Kingston’s aid during his ROH Title defense against Jay Lethal, taking out Sonjay Dutt with Jarrett’s guitar. Nice gesture and I appreciate Sonjay getting clobbered but that means poor Ortiz is going to be stuck dealing with this brigade of Bozos for a while.

By the way shout out to Los Angeles for chanting “F—you, Karen” at Karen Jarrett just for her merely existing. You are my people.

Grade: D

RECOMMENDED NEXT: KELLER’S TAKE: Ranking the candidates to win the Continental Classic, with pros and cons for each of them winning it

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe, Rush vs. Jay White, and Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal in Continental Classic tournament matches, Samoa Joe and MJF