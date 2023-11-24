WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT (11/22): Joe Coffee vs. Von Wagner, Apollo Crews vs. Myles Borne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

REASONS TO WATCH…

Myles Borne, Joe Coffey make Main Event debuts

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. MYLES BORNE

Borne went behind Crews and shoved him in the back, causing Crews to applaud his effort. They locked up properly and Borne twisted Crews into a corner. Crews ducked a clothesline and took Borne to the mat with a side headlock. Borne fired him off but Crews knocked him down with a drop kick. Crews mounted Borne in the corner and called out the Grand Rapids crowd before landing ten downward punches. Borne raked Crews’s eyes, then fired him shoulder-first into the ring post through the ropes. He landed a few punches and kicks to Crews, then fired him into the opposite corner. Borne did a double-stomp to Crews’s back, then covered him for a one-count. Borne hit a snap power slam, then covered for two. Borne applied a chinlock to Crews on the mat.

Crews got to his feet and planted Borne with a side suplex. Crews splashed Borne in the corner, then leveled him with a clothesline. Crews gorilla pressed Borne before dropping him to the mat. He followed up with a standing moonsault and a cover of Borne for two. Borne sidestepped a charging Crews in the corner, then hit a surprise neck breaker. Borne covered for two. Borne waited for Crews to get to his feet, but it was Crews who went on the offense with an elbow strike and a front kick. Crews climbed to the top rope and hit a five-star frog splash, then remained on top for the cover and three-count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews by pinfall in 5:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard five-minute Main Event match. Borne leaned into heel territory but the crowd remained lukewarm.)

(2) JOE COFFEY vs. VON WAGNER

The men locked up and were evenly matched, in spite of the commentators touting Wagner’s size and strength. Coffey went behind Wagner and forearmed him in the back, then applied a side headlock. Wagner resisted a takedown and fired Coffee off, leveling him with a shoulder block on the rebound. Wagner repeatedly clotheslined Coffey in the corner, then tossed him through the ropes to the floor. Coffey collected his thoughts until Wagner came out to throw him back into the ring. Wagner took Coffey down with a bicycle kick, but Coffey raked Wagner’s eyes and landed a series of punches and kicks in the corner. Wagner came back with a head butt to Coffey’s shoulder. Coffey shot Wagner into a corner, then dropped him with a back breaker. He covered Wagner for two. Coffey applied a chinlock.

Wagner got to his feet but Coffey wouldn’t release a wristlock. After some back-and-forth, Wagner came out on top with a back body drop. Wagner hit a pair of clothheslines, then suplexed Coffey to the mat. He splashed Coffey in the corner, then took Coffey down again with a double underhook slam. Wagner set up for a choke slam but Coffey battled out. He went to the top rope and took Wagner out with a high cross body. Coffey ran the ropes, but Wagner intercepted him on the rebound with a flying knee strike. He covered Coffey for two. Coffey shoved Wagner into the corner, then took him down with “All the Best for the Bells,” a discus lariat. Coffey covered Wagner for the three-count.

WINNER: Joe Coffey by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff. Coffey’s victory came off as an upset with how the commentators were talking up Wagner.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter/X: @themikeshow42

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (11/21): Hazelwood’s live report on Valkyria vs. Li title match, Hayes vs. Briggs and Davenport vs. Hail in qualifying matches, Dar vs. Gable, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NJPW “World Tag League 2023” results (11/23): Vetter’s review of Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Evil and Yujiro Nagata, Ren Narita and Shota Umino vs. Alex Coughlin and Gabe Kidd