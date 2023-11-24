VIP AUDIO 11/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-21-2005): WWE drug testing announcement, Nick Dinsmore’s suspension, Heyman’s WWE future and is TNA a possibility, Orton, Smackdown Title, Kane, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The announcement regarding drug testing in WWE

Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore’s suspension and WWE’s open approach to reporting the details

Kane movie and contract news

The latest on Paul Heyman’s future in WWE and whether TNA is potentially in his future

The prospects for the Smackdown Title and where Randy Orton fits in

Plus other notes

