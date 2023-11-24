WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (11/24): Announced Matches, Where and How to Watch, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match and Grayson Waller Effect featured

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, November 24, 2023

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Allstate Arena

How to Watch: 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST on FS1

Matches & Segments Advertised

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (Judgment Day) (champs) vs. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford (Street Profits)

The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Kevin Owens

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves



Match Results & Segments from Last Week

“Road Dogg” Jesse James (Brian James) filled in for Corey Graves on commentary.

Asuka was officially welcomed to the Damage CTRL faction. They challenged Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and a partner of their choosing to a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Nick Aldis gave Charlotte and her contingent until the end of the night to find a partner. Damage CTRL attacked Michin and Zelina Vega.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and the Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) to earn the right to face Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Dragon Lee defeated Axiom.

Santos Escobar explained his betrayal of Rey Mysterio, which is based on Rey’s welcoming of Carlito in the LWO.

Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes.

Paul Heyman, alongside Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of the Bloodline, touted Solo’s victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel. He said we will never see Cena again because of Solo.

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso. After the match Jimmy and Solo attacked Knight, who was rescued by Raw’s Cody Rhodes.

Charlotte, Bianca, and Shotzi accepted Damage CTRL’s challenge and introduced their partner. It turned out to be Raw’s Becky Lynch. A brawl broke out to close the show. (Good thing Charlotte called her in time to get to the show and she had her gear on, ready to go. Now that’s dedication.)

WWE Exclusives

Summary

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be the final WWE television episode before tomorrow’s Survivor Series. It airs on FS1 as opposed to Fox, which is showing a college football game (Oregon State vs. Oregon).

The focus is on two items, the first of which is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Judgment Day will defend their titles against the Bobby Lashley-led Street Profits. The Profits will look to regain tag team championship gold they lost back in January of 2021 when they lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championship to the Dirty Dogs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode). They have failed in numerous attempts to regain those titles, the Raw Tag Team Championship, and the unified tag team titles for which they are competing tonight. Ford & Dawkins have participated in the Royal Rumble while Ford came up short in his attempt to win the U.S. Championship earlier this year in an Elimination Chamber match at the titular event in February. They have changed their ways since coming under the tutelage of Bobby Lashley. As a side note, Lashley has been having discussions with Hit Row’s B-Fab. Hit Row has taken a “hit” so to speak with the recent release of Top Dolla.

(I betchya Hit Row wishes they had the other guy they had a few years ago, amiright?)

The other item of focus is the Grayson Waller effect with special guest Kevin Owens. Grayson, along with his unofficial “crony” Austin Theory, have been taunting Kevin Owens in recent times with the most recent incident being Waller and Theory pouring bottled water on Kevin a few weeks ago when he was filling in for Corey Graves on commentary. This led to Kevin abandoning his duties and going after Grayson and Austin, which led to a suspension handed down by general manager Nick Aldis. LA Knight is loosely involved in this after beating Waller two weeks ago on Smackdown after an in-ring confrontation.

