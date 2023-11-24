VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 23 – The Briscoe Brothers (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-third edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Throughout 2023 we have continued celebrating what is now over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom, and Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. We visit the tag team ranks for the third and final time with this episode as PWTorch’s very own Sean Radican joins Alan to talk about the incredible body of work given to us by Jay and Mark, the Briscoe Brothers. Spanning over two decades, the portfolio of classic bouts and memorable promos delivered by Sandy Fork’s favorite sons sets them apart from any other team in the history of professional wrestling. Sean and Alan had front row seats to watch this all unfold from the days where Mark couldn’t even wrestle on ROH shows because he was too young, and they discuss how The Briscoes heightened their fandom over the years, recalling many of the great matches and moments along the way. From their early years to their epic 2007 and all the way to the FTR feud of 2022, Jay and Mark Briscoe gave their fans so much, and we celebrate them for it. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO