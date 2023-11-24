FREE PODCAST 11/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #253 (11-20-93) of the PWTorch including Lawler charged and off WWF TV, a full review of Clash of the Champions 25, UFC debuts, more (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the ninety-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #253 of the PWTorch including their full review of WCW Clash 25 with more poor booking, Lawler charged with an underage girl, Michaels to return at Survivor Series, UFC launches, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
