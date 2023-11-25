FREE PODCAST 11/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Change in Survivor Series match, final WarGames hype, Becky-Charlotte tension, Priest & Balor defend against Street Profits, live callers, mailbag (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown along with callers and emails. They begin with reaction to the tension and bickering between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on the eve of their teaming at WarGames, plus the change in the Carlito vs. Santos Escobar match, the Street Profits losing and the direction of their characters, The Grayson Waller Effect with Kevin Owens and L.A. Knight, and more. They close with a final preview of the entire Survivor Series line-up.

