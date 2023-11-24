News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Becky & Charlotte vs. Bayley & Asuka, Waller & Theory vs. Owens & Knight, Priest & Balor vs. Street Profits, Carlito-Escobar angle, final Survivor Series hype (21 min.)

November 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Asuka, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens & L.A. Knight, Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Street Profits, Carlito-Escobar angle, final Survivor Series hype, and more.

