FREE PODCAST 11/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Survivor Series season mailbag + 5 Yrs Ago Fann talks with Chris Harrington about prospects of AEW start-up (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with a Survivor Series season mailbag.

Then we jump back five years (11-24-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast with Rich Fann with the first appearance of Chris Harrington from WrestleNomics. They talk the dollars and cents of wrestling, plus the prospects of a potential new wrestling company a la the All Elite Wrestling rumors – including the role of fans and wrestling media, the amount one would need in seed money to start a promotion, the power of streaming post-FloSlam, best practices for future WWE tiers, cost/benefit of multiple fronts for WWE NXT expansions, and, of course, Thai food.

