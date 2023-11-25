Zoey Stark discusses facing Rhea Ripley, breaking stereotypes and changing perception of female wrestlers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Zoey Stark says she is excited for her match with Rhea Ripley tonight. “Man, I’m so excited for Saturday,” she told FITE TV this week. “(T)his is the biggest match of my career. This is everything that I’ve really been working towards. I did have gold with Iyo (Sky), but it’s been a couple years, man, I need to, I need to get more gold around my waist. So, I’m excited. I’m ready for it.”

She talked about a culture shift during her time in NXT that had her concerned about what it would take to get on TV.

“It can be very, very hard from time to time,” she asid. “Like, let’s just say like in NXT, during the NXT 2.0 era, you started seeing a big culture shift as far as who was getting on TV and what on. Then you start questioning like, ‘Man Do I need to kind of start doing certain things in order to get that big opportunity.’ But it’s so important to stay true to yourself. Because if I was to do that, I wouldn’t be happy with who I am. I’d be disappointed in myself.

She said she’s not judging others who do conform, but she wanted to make it her way. “(I)if that works with other girls, great,” she said. “Do what you need to do. You know, I’m not throwing any shade. It’s just for me, personally, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. And I wanted to make a change in wrestling in general that women don’t have to do certain things in order to get there. You know, just be a badass, be athletic, show your personality and the hard work will prevail at some point. So, it can be very very difficult to keep your head straight but when you have people around you who remind you it makes it easier.

