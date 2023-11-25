VIP AUDIO 11/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Torch Talk with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on Eddie Guerrero’s death, drug addiction struggles, his talks with Eddie about their shared addiction challenges, WWE drug testing (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the November 21, 2005 special Audio Talk that Wade Keller conducted with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

He talks about his personal experiences with Eddie Guerrero, what he saw of the roller coaster ride of Guerrero’s battles with chemical addiction over the years, his frank discussions with Guerrero about the problem, what his family should know about him, and more. Also, this first of two parts gets into a frank, open discussion about WWE’s previous drug testing era. This and the second installment will go into details on how the tests worked, how the wrestlers learned to beat the system, whether the tests are a good idea, whether mandatory extended systematic off-time for wrestlers would help the problem, where Vince McMahon’s heart lies, Waltman’s personal experiences with drugs, what the mindset is of a drug addict, and what can drag a clean recovering addict back into using again.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO