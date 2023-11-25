WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/25): Keller’s report on WarGames matches, Ripley vs. Stark, Gunther vs. Miz, Dragon Lee vs. Escobar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PLE REPORT

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & WWE NETWORK

-A video package aired previewing the event.

-Michael Cole introduced the show and touted 17,138 in attendance as the camera panned the audience. They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside with sponsored snack chip bags in front of them. (That’s just tacky looking for a company doing as well financially as WWE is.) Sirens blared as Cole talked about careers changing for the better or worse in this “unorthodox event.” He explained the rules, which includes forfeiture if a competitor leaves the cage before the finish.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR & CHARLOTTE FLAIR & BECKY LYNCH & SHOTZI vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky & Asuka & Kairi Sane w/Dakota Kai) – WarGames

Cole noted how amazed he is that Charlotte has never been part of WarGames. Belair was introduced first, then Shotzi, then Charlotte. Becky got introduced last of her teammates.

Becky vs. Bayley started. After some early back and forth, Bayley suplexed Bayley on the steel strip that connects the two rings. Becky applied a Disarm Her near the cage wall. Dakata Kai jabbed Becky with the kendo stick through the cage. Cole noted that’s legal because there are no DQs. Bayley used the stick against Becky.

Shotzi entered third. Shotzi slammed the door into Bayley as Bayley tried to delay her entering. Shotzi then grabbed a trash can under the ring and threw it and four chairs into the ring. Fans chanted “Tables! Tables!” Shotzi beat up Bayley for a while. When she dove through the ropes, though, Bayley slammed her on her head. Becky recovered and had a tug-o-war with Bayley with the stick and won. Shotzi and Becky surrounded Bayley, so she tried to escape. Graves noted Bayley would be forfeiting the match for her entire team if she did that. (They should just say that a wrestler forfeits participation if they leave, but then if they interfered, it’d be legal because it’s no DQ, so that wouldn’t work. They’d have to raise the stakes and say they are suspended for, say, 90 days for interfering after forfeiting.)

Iyo Sky entered fourth. Cole noted this is her fourth WarGames match, which is more than anyone in WWE history.

Bayley entered fifth to give the numbers advantage back to her team. She whipped Sky and Bayley with her braid. Becky, Shotzi, and Belair dominated their two opponents. Cole said it shows the importance of having the advantage.

Kairi entered sixth. She marched to the ring. Graves noted she didn’t seem to be in a hurry to help her teammates. She pulled a trash can lid out from under the ring. Fans booed because they were obsessed with tables. The heels took control and placed several chairs on Shotzi. Sky then launched Kairi onto her with an elbow drop. Belair pressed Kair over her and threw her over the ropes where the ring meet onto her partners. The heel trio was slow to get up. The heels made a comeback with a barrage of chairshots.

Charlotte entered seventh, her first WarGames ever. Charlotte chopped Kairi, who fell backward to avoid more chops. Charlotte then fallaway slammed Kairi into the ropes. Charlotte powerbomb launched Sky over the top rope into the cage and she slid against the cage to the ring apron. Graves said that would feel like a cheese grater on her back. More “We Want Tables!” chants. Charlotte leaped off the top rope with a blockbuster to Kairi and Bayley. Graves said it was more like a Natural Selection. Charlotte and Becky stared at each other. The heels recovered and went on the attack. Sky climbed to the top of the cage and lowered a long chain to Kai. Kai attached the chain to a trash can. Kai then pulled it up and brought it into the match. Kai stood on the top of the cage with a trash can in hand. She put it over her head and then leaped onto everyone else below. (That the most deserved “Holy shit” chant in ages.)

Asuka entered last. She smiled and danced her way excitedly to the ring. She reached under the ring and pulled out kendo sticks. Fans booed, wanting tables. She pulled out more sticks. More boos. She then pulled out a table which got a huge pop. Asuka entered the ring. The door closed. That marked the official beginning of the match, as announced by the ring announcer.

Each heel had a kendo stick and used them to go on the attack. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” (This is the epitome of why that chant is so often annoying and disrespectful, because the heels were beating up Belair and Becky at this point, and fans cared more about saluting the action than being engrossed in the actual story being told in the ring with two favorites in jeopardy.)

Shotzi and Asuka stood on the top rope. Asuka sprayed mist at her and then leaped off the top rope and dropkicked Becky with a trash can over her head. Asuka scored a near fall. Cole said despite speculation they wouldn’t get along, Bayley was getting along remarkably well with her partners. Belair and Becky powerbombed Kai and Kairi. Charlotte then leaped off the top of the cage with a moonsault onto all four heels. She scored a near fall on Bayley.

Becky and Charlotte powerbombed Kair together, then stood face to face again. They moved in and hugged each other with enthusiasm. Fans popped. Charlotte put Kairi in a figure-four as Becky put Asuka in an armbra. Bayley landed an elbowdrop on Charlotte. Becky applied a Disarm Her on Kairi, but Auska broke it up. Shotzi dropkicked Asuka off the top rope out of Belair’s arms and scored a near fall. Bayley leaped over the ref Charles Robinson to break up the cover. Graves called Bayley the MVP of the match with one save after another.

Becky and Kairi battled. Bayley landed a Roseplant on Becky. Shotzi then attacked Bayley. Belair sprayed Asuka with a fire extinguisher. Shotzi gave Kair a Tiger Suplex and then bashed Shotzi with a trash can lid. Charlotte was about to spear Kairi, but Bayley saved Kairi but got speared instead. Belair gave Bayley a K.O.D.

Charlotte and Belair lifted Bayley into Becky’s arms. Becky then gave her the Manhandle Slam through a table for the win. The winners hugged after the match. Graves said they survived hell and will live to tell the tale. As Becky’s music played, they replayed key spots in the match. Cole said they were just getting started as the four winners sat on top of the cage and celebrated.

WINNERS: Belair & Charlotte & Becky & Shotzi in 34:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really good. It got more exciting the further in the match they got, and there were some big and memorable and well-executed spots. The trash can dive off the top of the cage will be talked about for years. Bayley fought valiantly. If she get blamed by her teammates for losing even though she put herself in jeopardy to save her partner, it’s the start of her being seen in sympathetic light by fans for a babyface turn.)

-They cut backstage to wrestlers all snacking on the sponsored chip company. Pretty Deadly came in. Elton Prince asked Otis if he was eating crisps. Otis insisted they’re called chips. They yanked on the bowl of chips and then went flying. R-Truth then showed up and said they’re not chips or crisps. He said they’re Ruffles. He asked everyone to get along and come together and watch Tozawa do a dance. He then danced.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not funny at all.)

-A Royal Rumble commercial aired.

-Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that unfortunately Randy Orton hadn’t arrived yet. Jey said he wasn’t surprised. Sami said no matter what happens, he’s got his back.

-Graves thanked BLack Sabbath for the theme song, “War Pigs.”

(2) GUNTHER vs. THE MIZ – Intercontinental Title match

Cole noted that if Miz wins, he’ll tie Chris Jericho for most IC Title reigns. Cole noted all of Miz’s eight reigns as IC Champ only add up to 592 days, whereas Gunther’s single reign is 533 days. Great stat, and quite telling about the booking approach during Miz’s career. Graves said Gunther is a -5,000 heavy favorite in this match. The bell rang 56 minutes into the hour.

Miz went on an aggressive attack early including a slap. The slap made Gunther mad. Miz bailed out to ringside. Miz yanked Gunther’s leg and yanked it over the edge of the ring. Gunther then wrapped his leg around the ringpost. Cole credited “the veteran instincts” of the Miz. Graves said Gunther might’ve overlooked Miz. Miz then applied a figure-four wrapped around the ringpost. He had to break before the ref counted to five.

Gunther took over back inside the ring. Miz punched back, but Gunther brushed them off and landed a German suplex. Graves talked about how Miz wants to be a legendary WWE Superstar and this night would help cement that legacy. At 6:00 Miz headscissored out of a Gunther powerbomb attempt. Miz landed a roundkick to Gunther’s head. He threw some body kicks which had Gunther reeling in the corner. He followed with a knee and then a satellite DDT for a near fall at 8:00. Gunter came back with a sudden powerbomb for a near fall of his won. Both were slow to get up. Cole said he didn’t think Gunther was expecting this kind of match from Miz.

Gunther put Miz in a sleeper. Miz yanked the top turnbuckle pad. As the ref put it back, Miz mule kicked Gunther in the kneecap. He then hit a better mule kick to the crotch and followed with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall as Cole yelled, “Miz is gonna do it!”

The crowd was cheering wildly for Miz. Gunther put a sleeper on Miz. Miz drove Gunther into the exposed turnbuckle and leveraged Gunther down for a near fall. Miz charged, but Gunther landed a lariat to take Miz down hard. Gunther then leaped off the top rope and landed an awkward splash. Gunther put Miz in a Boston Crab. Miz tapped when Gunther torqued it to focus on a knee. Cole touted Miz’s valiant effort.

WINNER: Gunther in 12:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That told really good story and the crowd ate it up. Gunther gave a lot to Miz, but I think by doing it the way he did it, it made his victory in the end feel like more of an accomplishment than if he had dominated and won quicker.)

-Commercials aired including the opening of the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

-The Judgment Day were chatting backstage. Dominik Mysterio said he heard Randy Orton won’t be there. Balor said either Orton screws them over by not showing up or he poisons them from the inside.

-A video package previewed the next match.

(3) SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. DRAGON LEE

The bell rang 20 minutes into the second hour. Escobar stomped away at Lee in the corner early. Graves said they’re going to learn how ruthless Escobar can be. Escobar trapped Lee’s leg between the ring and the ringside steps. Lee battled back and headscissored Escobar off the ring apron. Then he landed a running flip dive onto Escobar. Dragon Lee controlled for an extended period including a double stomp in the corner. Escobar caught a charging Lee at 6:00 with a superkick. With both men down, they went to wide shot of the arena from a wide angle that looked impressive.

Lee landed a leaping sitout powerbomb at 7:00 for a near fall. Cole said WWE management loves Dragon Lee and thins he has a great upside. Escobar landed a South of the Border Destroyer and Phantom Driver for the sudden win.

WINNER: Escobar in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fine match that had its moments for sure, but the crowd wasn’t all that into it compared to the first two matches.)

-They cut to the parking garage where New Day drove into the arena in a Slim Jim car.

-A video package aired on the next match.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. ZOEY STARK – WWE Women’s Title match

Cole strongly touted Ripley as a star. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Stark got in some early offense, but Ripley cut her off with a headbutt at 1:00. She rammed Stark into the ring apron and then threw her into the ringpost. Ripley grounded Stark in the ring. Stark fought back when they were both on the top rope. Ripley threw Stark but they had different things in mind as Stark flipped in a weird way. Graves gasped. Stark superkicked Ripley and scored a two count at 6:00.

Ripley rallied with a series of moves and then bridged Stark for a near fall. Graves said he just noticed that Ripley was wearing boots that match Dom’s. Ripley countered the Z360 and headbutted her and then landed a Rip Tide for the win.

WINNER: Ripley in 9:00 to retain the Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was fine, but I wouldn’t say it in any way overachieved expectations. The botched spot out of the corner off the ropes was awkward. Although Cole tried to tout this as an eye-opening performance for Stark, a heavy underdog, this was probably not a needle-mover for her in terms of her perception.)

-A video package aired on the main event.

(5) DREW MCINTYRE & THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & J.D. McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor) vs. SAMI ZAYN & CODY RHODES & JEY USO & RANDY ORTON & SETH ROLLINS – WarGames

Drew came out first. When The Judgment Day joined him on the stage, Drew stared down Balor and then stared down Priest. Cole said the alpha males need to get on the same page. When the babyface team came out, Orton wasn’t with them.

Seth and Balor began the match eight minutes into the third hour. Balor got in a stretch of offense early. Seth avoided a Coup de Grace at 2:00 and took over.

J.D. McDonagh entered third. As he began entering the cage, Seth kicked him. McDonagh hit Seth with a kendo stick. He then entered the ring and both Balor and McDonagh bashed Seth with kendo sticks.

Jey Uso entered fourth to even the teams. Fans chanted “Yeet! Yeet!” He punched away at McDonagh who took a wild bump. He turned to Balor and knocked him aside with an enzuigiri. He looked at the crowd and they cheered and chanted “Uso!” McDonaugh then took a charging Uso down with a flip slam. Seth and Uso stereo superkicked McDonagh and Balor.

Drew was about to enter next, but Priest blocked him and told him to stick to the plan. Priest marched to the ring, giving the heels the advantage. The heels dominated this stretch.

Sami Zayn entered sixth, but before he entered, he got a huge pop for pulling a table out from under the ring and sliding it into the ring. Sami clotheslined Priest over the top rope and Priest’s leg got the other top rope and he landed on his head, but it was a slow clunky fall, so no damage done. Sami gave Balor a Blue Thunder Bomb. Sami began to climb to the top of the cage, but McDonagh intervened. Sami knocked him crotch first over the top rope, then yanked a pipe off of the cage and bashed McDonagh with it. Sami hit Priest next.

McIntyre entered seventh to give the heels the advantage again. Drew tossed Sami around and then threw Seth onto Sami. Jey put up a fight, but Drew took over and threw him into the cage. He yelled for Jey to acknowledge what he did to him.

Cody entered eighth. Cole talked about Cody’s father, Dusty, inventing WarGames. Cole said, “Cody also invented a big event in this city, as well.” Cody tossed Priest around and then went after Balor and then McDonagh. Cody pulled a bullrope into the ring. Seth picked up the other hand. They clotheslined McDonagh with it and the hit Balor with the cow bell before snapping it between his legs for a low-blow.

Dom entered ninth. Cole quipped that tonight is the longest time he’s ever spent behind bars. Dom gave Cody a series of vertical suplexes. Sami, Seth, and Jey surrounded Dom, so he let go of Cody. All four attacked Dom. When they set up a group powerbomb of Dom, Dom’s partners recovered and saved him. Then they went on the attack and used their numbers advantage. Priest put Seth through a table with Razor’s Edge. The countdown clock reached zero and it was time for Randy Orton, but he hadn’t shown up yet. The camera showed the empty stage. Ripley then ran out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Ripley was about to cash in when Orton’s music played.

Randy Orton entered tenth. He smiled ta the camera as he made his way to the ring. The match then “officially began.” Orton went after Dom at first wit his signature snap powerslam. He did the same to McDonagh. Cole said Orton was back a year and a half after double-fusion back surgery. He delivered a DDT to Balor. Then he turned and stared down Drew. The heels swarmed Orton briefly, but Orton’s partners made a quick save. They all gave Orton-style DDTs off the middle ropes to all five opponents.

Orton pounded the mat to signal an RKO. He looked over at Jey. Cole said, “Uh oh.” He noted that Jey and his brother put him out of action for a year and a half. Priest charged at Orton. Jey superkicked him to save Orton. Orton then gave Dom an RKOSami hit Drew with a Helluva kick. Uso then landed a frog splash. All the heels were down until McDonagh stood. He looked around at the odds, which weren’t good.

McDonaugh climbed to the top of the cage. Sami and Seth met him up there. Seth stood threw McDonagh off the top of the cage into an RKO by Orton. The ref immediately checked on him. “Holy shit!” chanted the crowd. Cody gave Crossroads to Priest for the three count.

WINNERS: Orton & Sami & Jey & Seth & Cody in 33:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Orton’s return was really fun. The finish itself felt a little anticlimactic, which is strange considering how many cool key signature spots they put into the final minutes after Orton entered. It was just that I expected a few more minutes before the finish. The rest of the match wasn’t a classic, but it was very good.)

-Suddenly C.M. Punk’s music played and he walked out. He hugged fans and let out a yell as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well then! That’s a climax.)

