10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (11-16-2013): Punk & Bryan vs. The Wyatts in England, plus Usos, RYback, Bellas, Khali, Jinder, Heyman, 3MB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE European Tour results

November 16, 2013

Minehead, England

Report by Thom Tilton, PWTorch correspondent

WWE’s final house show event in the U.K. on the tour took place at the Butlins in Minehead. It’s a unique set-up for a WWE event, and Minehead always serves as the last event on the tour. The arena was sold out – around 5,000 screaming fans – a good mix of adults and children.

(1) Prime Time Players beat Hunico & Camacho. It was a decent opener. Hunico has a lot of personality, more than anyone else in the match.

(2) Great Khali beat Jinder Mahal. This was interesting because believe it or not, Khali really tried. I’ve never seen Khali work this hard on TV. Maybe he should next time. Not good, but not nearly as bad as I figured this match would be.

(3) Bella Twins beat Divas champion A.J. Lee & Tamina. Brie is better than Nikki, who was stumbling around. The men in the audience didn’t care, as her shorts were so short it was hard to focus on the match.

(4) IC Champion Curtis Axel beat R-Truth to retain the Intercontinental Title. After the match, Truth hit his finisher on Axel.

This took the show to intermission, which is when things got crazy. Tony Chimel started making sales announcements, then Curtis Axel got up, interrupted him, and demanded to be announced as “still your Intercontinental champion, Curtis Axel.” So, Chimel hit Axel with a Stone Cold Stunner. Then, Nikki Bella came bouncing out and kissed Chimel to the jealous reaction of all men in attendance!

(5) The Usos beat 3MB (Heath Slater & Drew McIntyre). This match dragged on, and Slater was especially sloppy in spots. The Usos work very hard.

(6) Ryback beat Justin Gabriel. Ryback did a rap before the show about being a big guy in a big tent that smells like big farts. Ryback won with Shell Shock.

Tony Chimel announced it’s time for the main event, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman in his backbrace, neckbrace, legbrace, and arm in a sling. Heyman took his time informing us he still blames everyone who cheers C.M. Punk for his injuries, and that he was going to tell us all, individually, how much he hates us. After picking on one fan, Punk’s music hits for a deafening reaction. The subsequent interaction with Punk and Heyman was the best thing on the show. They work so perfectly with each other. Punk gave Heyman a beating with the kendo stick, then the black-out occurred for the Wyatts.

(7) C.M. Punk & Daniel Bryan beat The Wyatts when Punk pinned Luke Harper with the GTS. Heat on both Punk and Daniel Bryan. Bray Wyatt was very good at ringside. Punk and Bryan circled the ring after the show to thank the fans for coming.

– Most Over Babyface: C.M. Punk.

– Loudest Chants: “Yes!” for Daniel Bryan.

– Most Heat: Paul Heyman.

– Best Match Segment: Punk vs. Heyman skit and main event tag match.

– WWE returns for the next European Tour in May 2014.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (11-18-2013): Keller’s report and analysis of The Shield vs. Usos & Cody & Dustin & Punk, plus Big E, Orton, Ryback, Miz

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Gunther on why he’s excited to face The Miz at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, who chopped him the hardest, his favorite match from his Intercontinental Title reign