10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (11-18-2013): Keller’s report and analysis of The Shield vs. Usos & Cody & Dustin & Punk, plus Big E, Orton, Ryback, Miz,

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2013

NASHVILLE, TENN.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[Q1]

-After a recap aired of last week’s top happenings the narrator hooked viewers by saying “Tonight The Authority returns!” with a picture of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

-The narrator then announced that “for one night only, live from Music Capital of the World, WWE presents Raw Country.” The camera showed the arena from the upper deck as Michael Cole announced that Florida Georgia Line will play live tonight on Raw. Jerry Lawler hyped that Big E. Langston challenges Curtis Axel for the IC Title tonight. Cole then announced the 12-man tag match set up at the end of Raw last week takes place tonight on Raw.

-Triple H’s music played. He and Stephanie McMahon walked to the ring. A clip aired of Big Show beating up Randy Orton last week on Raw including chokeslamming him through the announce table. Triple H and Stephanie were aglow with the entertainment they were about to provide WWE fans. Stephanie, especially, turned up that over-the-top precocious Daddy’s Little Girl smile she has mastered. Hunter said last week’s show proves how vital they are, because without true authority, chaos rules.

(WK Reax: Or, they could have done what ever good corporate leader does, and have a clear hierarchy of power established in their absence rather than just leaving it to three underlings to figure out on their own.)

Hunter said they couldn’t have been more disappointed in how Raw turned out last week. He said the people who have been avoiding them all day over it – Brad Maddox, Vickie Guerrero – they will all be dealt with tonight. Steph said, “The great news is we’re incredibly well-rested and we’re back.”

Orton interrupted them. He walked out to his music and said he blames them for what happened because they failed to spell out who was supposed to be in charge when they were gone (bingo!) and didn’t order The Shield to watch his back and caved in and granted Big Show a title shot he doesn’t deserve. He said he holds them responsible for the chokeslam he took through the announce table last week.

(WK Reax: Orton basically just gave the babyface promo that Daniel Bryan should have given any number of Monday nights in September and October.)

Orton said they should be protecting “your most valuable asset” a little bit better than you are right now. As Hunter began to retort Orton, Steph interrupted and said he’s probably right. Orton said he’s still hurting from going through the table last week and probably cannot beat Big Show on his own next Sunday. Hunter asked, “Who the hell do you think you are talking to?” Orton said, “The WWE Champion and The Face of This Company.”

(WK Reax: I think Hunter was supposed to ask Orton “Who the hell do you think you are?” based on what Orton said.)

Hunter said, “What I think you meant to say is ‘the Face of Our Company.’” Steph said there was some confusion last week in spite of very clear orders. Vickie Guerrero sheepishly interrupted and walked onto the stage with Maddox. She said meekly, “Excuse me.” Maddox said, “I am a man who likes to take responsibility for his actions. And as a man, I’d just like to say that last week was all Vickie’s fault.” JBL called him a stooge. Vickie threw a fit. The crowd chanted “Yes!” Hunter said it doesn’t matter who’s fault it is, everyone has to pay tonight. Steph said the two of them, with the handicapped matches they made last week, have become desensitized to the physical toll it takes on wrestlers, I mean WWE Superstars and Divas. She announced Vickie has to face A.J. Lee later. The announcers laughed. Hunter announced Maddox will face Orton in a no DQ match “just to make it fair” for Maddox. JBL said, “That’s what’s good for business.” As Maddox walked of the stage, Kane walked out and pulled Maddox back onto the stage.

(WK Reax: Fans were cheering Hunter and Stephanie in this segment. Is that what WWE wants? Hunter and Steph getting cheers and laughs for humiliating Maddox and Vickie? Or were fans supposed to feel sorry for Maddox and Vickie, thus resenting Hunter and Steph more? I suppose neither matters as much as Hunter and Steph were delightfully entertaining as the centerpiece of a 12 minute opening segment on Raw, regardless of the conflicting emotions fans had throughout.) [c]

[Q2]

(1) RANDY ORTON vs. BRAD MADDOX

Maddox was still in his lavender button-up dress shirt and dress pants. Maddox ran from Orton. When Orton caught up to him, Maddox hit him with the ring announcer’s microphone. Then he shoved Orton into the ringpost. Maddox ran into the ring and gave Orton a DDT and scored a two count. Orton recovered and shot Maddox a scary look.

(WK Reax: Why doesn’t Maddox just get counted out like Orton did last week when he didn’t like the odds? Hunter said it was no DQ, not no count out.)

Orton threw Maddox over the top rope to the floor and then into the announce table area. Orton ripped open Maddox’s shirt revealing his “wrestler’s physique” How many viewers have no idea he trained as a wrestler at this point and were shocked that he was in that kind of shape? Orton then gave Maddox a DDT onto the floor at ringside. JBL told Orton to take his time beating up Maddox. Orton hit Maddox in the head over and over with the mic. Cole called it a massacre. The ref stepped in and stopped the match. Cole said he had to because Maddox might be unconscious.

(WK Reax: I’m not sure how that qualifies as PG. I mean, that kind of attack by a wrestler on a guy dressed in street clothes with a weapon would not be something I think most sponsors or parents would consider appropriate for a PG-only program.)

-Cole plugged Show vs. Ryback would take place later on Raw. They showed Axel warming up backstage with the IC Title belt around his waist. Then they showed Big E. heading toward the ring. Cole said they will battle for the “prestigious Intercontinental Title.”

(WK Reax: I think he’s supposed to call it the “Intercontinental Championship,” not “Title.” $50 fine.)

-They showed a clip of a country song. [c]

-Cole announced that Mick Foley, Booker T, and Bret Hart would be part of the Hall of Fame Panel at Survivor Series.

-After a replay of the beating Orton gave Maddox, they showed Maddox being taken out of the ring in a neck brace with on a stretcher. Vickie was shown watching, concerned for her future well-being.

(2) CURTIS AXEL vs. BIG E. LANGSTON – Intercontinental Title match

Justin Roberts did pre-match ring introductions in the ring to give it a “big match” feel. Lawler said Paul Heyman is watching on TV somewhere. Big E. hit a shoulder tackle early for a two count. Then another two count after a backbreaker. Then another two count after a back suplex. Axel rolled to the floor for a breather. Big E. went after him. Axel begged off in the corner. Cole said Big E. began lifting with sand weights at age 8 and “when his body began changing, he was hooked for life.” He said he considers the gym his haven. Cole said Langston reps bench presses with 405 pounds.

(WK Reax: How many viewers care about these types of stats? To them, this is pro wrestling, not power lifting, which is why Steve Austin drew the money he did in the ‘90s and Ted Arcidi-types and Bill Kazmaier-types make no impact.)

[Q3]

Axel snapped Big E.’s neck over the top rope and took over. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Axel scored a two count after a dropkick. Cole said Axel and Ryback both dropped Heyman last week, saying they’re no longer Heyman Guys. Apparently Lawler didn’t get the memo since he said at the start of the match that Heyman would be watching this match intently. Lawler said he feels it was a “mutual dump.” JBL said he’s had a few relationships like that. At 7:00 Big E. nailed Axel with two clotheslines, a belly-to-belly, and then his Ultimate Splash for a two count. JBL called it the biggest match of his career and said it’s two big parts of WWE’s future fighting over a WWE championship. Big E. hit another flying clothesline, then dropped the straps. Cole gave a nod to Lawler over that. Big E. then gave Axel the Big Ending for the win.

WINNER: Big E. Langston to capture the Intercontinental Championship in 8:00.

(WK Reax: I’m still not sold on Big E. having an upside beyond this, but I’m willing and hopeful to be proven wrong. I just don’t see him connecting to the crowd. His facial expressions don’t go much further than Bobby Lashley’s. His move set is just a half dozen power moves. On the mic, they still don’t trust him. I just don’t knowâ€¦)

-Backstage Orton told The Shield that he talked to The Authority and they now will have his back. Roman Reigns said, “If that’s what The Authority wants, that’s what they’ll get. But if we have your back, you’ll have ours.” Orton nodded.

-A clip aired of “Florida Georgia Live” in a music video. Apparently they play their gigs at small old gas stations in the middle of nowhere were scantily clad women provocatively insert the gas nozzle into their pick-up trucks. [c]

-Lawler hosted an episode of Divas Musical Chairs.

(WK Reax: It sure looked like Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, and Kelly Kelly were standing directly to the left of Lawler at start of this segment. It’s like Charlie’s Angels where they just replace one woman with an identical similar version.)

Natalya lost the first round. Then Alicia lost the next round. JBL said, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

[Q4]

Chaos broke out next as they all began shoving each other and brawling. The crowd chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”

(WK Reax: Once again, another contest ends in chaos without a finish. When Cole said, “I guess it’s over, right?” I thought that he could have said that about the finish of a certain recent PPV main event, too, a couple months back.)

-Cole plugged the 12-man tag team match. [c]

-A clip aired of Darius Rucker (yes, him) who sang, “Rock me, mamma like a rag on a wheel; rock me, mamma any way you feel, hey mamma rock me. Rock me, mamma, like the wind and the rain; rock me, mamma like a southbound train.”

(3) RYBACK vs. THE BIG SHOW

JBL said it’s not what you can do in the gym, it’s what you can do in the ring with a giant. Show took early control against Ryback including a hard open handed slap to his chest. Ryback took out Show’s leg next and kicked him and then stole Big E.’s running splash. Then he applied a side headlock which pivoted into a chinlock. Cole said a loss tonight would hurt Show’s momentum headed into Sunday’s WWE Title match. Ryback DDT’d Show for a near fall, then went back to a chinlock. Show came back with clotheslines and a corner splash. Ryback countered with a sloppy spinebuster. When he charged for a Meat Hook Clothesline, Show grabbed his throat. Ryback escaped his grip and began to set up his Shellshock, but then threw a knee lift to the gut and a Meat Hook instead. Then he lifted Show for the Shellshock and delivered and scored a near fall. The crowd popped for Ryback’s feat of strength.

(WK Reax: Shellshocking Big Show might be enough to turn Ryback back babyface. Fans were impressed.)

[Q5]

Ryback yelled, “Stupid giant!” Then he went for another Shellshock. Show powered out and KO punched Ryback for the win.

WINNER: Show in 8:00.

(WK Reax: That was not a disaster, actually. The Shellshock was impressive. This match deserved more hype than being an end-of-first-hour TV match, but WWE with three hours to fill inherently devalues the entire concept of matches like this which, if allowed proper hype and time to anticipate (and, yes, dread in a certain respect), would mean more and draw more.)

-As Show celebrated, Orton charged into the ring. Show speared him so Orton retreated clutching his ribs and looking frustrated. The announcers talked about the Orton vs. Show title match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

-Zack Ryder told Florida Georgia Line he’s excited for their concert. Then 3MB walked in and acted like they were the bigger band. They pretended to be a band called “The Rhinestone Cowboys” from Nashville.

-Cole then said they’ll have an update from Cena on whether he will be healthy enough to challenge Alberto Del Rio on Sunday. [c]

-A commercial aired hyping the DVD release: “The History of WWE.”

-Backstage as Orton was icing his ribs, he demanded to know where The Shield was. He yelled at the trainer to leave him alone. He was seething as he said he now knows how it is, he’s got to fend for himself.

(4) KOFI KINGSTON & THE MIZ vs. THE REAL AMERICANS (Jack Swagger & Antonio Cesaro w/Zeb Colter)

(Quotebook – Michael Cole: “I have plenty of sources. All journalists have sources and they don’t have to reveal them.”)

Cole plugged that the Real Americans get a tag title shot against Cody Rhodes & Goldust on Smackdown on Friday. The announcers got a kick out of “Rhinestone Cowboys” trending worldwide on Twitter.

[Q6]

Kofi springboarded toward Swagger at 3:00, but Swagger caught him and powerslammed him for a two count. Kofi did a cool flip through a clothesline attempt into a DDT. He then crawled over and reached to hot-tag Miz. Miz pulled his hand away and dropped to ringside, turning heel. Swagger then applied the Patriot Lock for the win.

WINNERS: The Real Americans in 5:00.

(WK Reax: Good to see Miz back in a believable role as an obnoxious heel. Now his facial expressions will fit his act.)

-Cole plugged Vickie vs. A.J. Lee was up next. [c]

-Backstage Vickie was on a stretcher. Stephanie told a paramedic with all that happened in the last week, she looks dehydrated and unconscious, so she should be taken to the hospital. The medic said he doesn’t know what she’ll do there because she has a normal blood pressure and pulse. Steph insisted they take her to the hospital, but then added, “Right after you take her to the ring.” Vickie suddenly woke up and yelled no, no, no and screamed. She was strapped down and rolled toward the ring.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who laughed at Vickie’s fate.

(5) VICKIE GUERRERO vs. A.J. LEE (w/Tamina Snuka)

Vickie fainted in the opening seconds of the match. Lawler said, “That was as sincere as her hair color.” Vickie asked for water. The ref called for water. A.J. watched as a Raw skit mocked what happened to her just days earlier at a house show in Europe. Vickie took her time drinking the water. When the bell rang, Vickie tried to run away, but she bumped into Tamina at ringside. She fainted again, but got up and began to walk to the back. A.J. caught up to her and dragged her back to the ring as Vickie screamed. She put Vickie in her Black Widow finisher and got the win.

WINNER: A.J. Lee in 2:00.

-Vickie screamed afterward, then passed out again at ringside.

(WK Reax: I’m not sure what message, if any, WWE was sending A.J. Lee about passing out in Europe during her house show match, but when you wonder if good people are in charge of WWE or not, think about this spoof right in front of A.J. just days later seeming like a good idea to them.)

-Triple H told Dolph Ziggler and Damien Sandow that he’s booking them in an “entertaining way” to settle their dispute tonight in a “Broadway Brawl.” He said he doesn’t even know what that means, “but you’ll make it entertaining.” He told them to go out there and “make some music together.”

(WK Reax: That was just weird.)

-A graphic mistakenly flashed on the screen that was a production label for the “On Air Promotion” for the Wyatt Family vs. Punk/Bryan lasting :39 with a code number. No big deal, but you rarely see glitches like this on Raw. The video package then aired.

[Q7] [c]

-Cole hyped that David Otunga is on the cover of “Muscle & Fitness” magazine. Lawler said the classic, “He has muscles in places I don’t even have places.”

(6) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. DAMIEN SANDOW

The ring was full of musical instruments, or as announcers typically call them lately, “toys.” Six guitars, a drum set, a keyboard, and a cello. Sandow swung an electric guitar at Ziggler, but Ziggler ducked and the guitar smashed into the ringside steps. The guitar didn’t even break. The announcers goofed on various old and new bands as Sandow shoved Ziggler off the top rope onto a keyboard. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back live, Sandow continued to beat on Ziggler. When Sandow jabbed Ziggler’s leg with a chair, the announcers continued to banter about various bands they may or may not have each heard of.

(WK Reax: I remember when one wrestler hitting another with a chair was a big deal. A very big deal. Now it’s just a backdrop for announcers joshing around with each other.)

The announcers laughed when Ziggler broke a fiddle over Sandow’s back and then scored a near fall after a Fameasser. Sandow blocked Ziggler’s Zig Zag attempt. Sandow then rammed Ziggler head-first into a steel chair wedged in the corner. Ziggler kicked out.

[Q8]

Sandow threw Ziggler into the cello in the corner. Lawler wondered what “self-respecting country band has a cello in it.” JBL agreed with him. Ziggler smashed a snare drum over Sandow’s head. The announcers laughed. Ziggler upped the ante to a bass drum, and smashed that over Ziggler’s head. Ziggler then held an acoustic guitar in the air and did the Jeff Jarrett Strut in a mocking fashion. Then he smashed Sandow with it and scored the pin.

WINNER: Ziggler in 11:00.

(WK Reax: What would really entice me to adopt WWE’s “second screen experience” on their app is to watch and listen to Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon during matches like this, laughing uproariously at the hilarious content they produce.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who threw to a clip of the show-opening segment with Orton yelling at Triple H.

-Orton barged in and demanded to know from Stephanie and Hunter where The Shield was earlier. He asked if he has their confidence as “the Face of the WWE.” Steph said they were just about to talk about it and they need to think about it.

-John Cena welcomed “Florida Georgia Line” to Raw. He apologized for the “Rhinestone Cowboys” earlier. [c]

-A clip aired “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line.

-Cena then made his ring entrance. He came out with his arm in a sling. He thanked Nashville for a wonderful reception and said he really needed it. He threw to a clip of what Del Rio did to his arm on Raw last Monday, then slamming him through a table on Smackdown last Friday. He said standing there with his arm in a sling, he wonders if he came back too soon and if tried to be a super hero. He said then he looks around at the audience and he decides he was damn right to come back and become the World Heavyweight Champion. He said champions are made of determination, resolve, and toughness, not cheap shots and parlor tricks. He said in six days he has the privilege of performing in front of his family and friends. Cole noted Survivor Series is in Boston, Cena’s hometown. Cena said pain is temporary, but pride is forever, so in six days he will hold his World Title belt in the air and say loud and clear, “The Champ is here!”

[Q9]

Del Rio then came out onto the stage and said he almost made him cry. Cena said on Sunday he’s going to make him tap. Del Rio asked Cena to hold his title belt in the air again, but this time use the other arm, the one in the sling. Cena said all that matters is he will be ready for him on Sunday. Del Rio said he will be humiliated in front of his mom and dad. He said a real champion takes advantage of every opportunity. He hopped into the ring. He said in this moment, he sees a great opportunity in front of him. Cena said he’s right, a real champion does take advantage of every opportunity. He threw off his sling and went after Del Rio. He set up an Attitude Adjustment. Del Rio escaped and threw a fit on the stage. Cena held his belt up with both arms.

(WK Reax: Del Rio is such a better heel than a babyface. Solid segment. The selling point WWE went for here wasn’t that Cena is in great jeopardy but rather Cena will show up that loudmouth Del Rio who tried to take advantage of his injury. By Cena making that comeback at the end, it told his fans he is ready to fight on Sunday, so tune in to see victory.)

-A promo announced that Michael Strahan hosts Raw next week. [c]

-They showed a band performing live at a club just across the street from the arena where Raw was taking place.

(7) R-TRUTH & XAVIER WOODS vs. JINDER MAHAL & DREW MCINTYRE (w/Heath Slater)

Truth sang right on beat to his own song this week, alerting the lyrics to introduce Woods to the fans. Cole said Woods started in their developmental system, NXT.

(Quotebook – Jerry Lawler on 3MB: “Someone should hit them with a clue stick.”)

Truth rallied against McIntyre, then tagged in Woods who hit his flip clothesline, which Cole said he calls “The Honor Roll.”

WINNERS: Truth & Woods in 3:00 when Woods pinned McIntyre.

[Q10]

-Steph and Hunter walked up to Orton backstage. Steph said after thinking about it, they have absolute confidence in him as the Face of the WWE. Hunter added that’s why this Sunday there will be no Shield and no interference and no help. Orton didn’t like that. Hunter said if Orton has as much confidence in him as they do, he will beat Big Show and he will prove to everyone he deserves to be the Face of the WWE.

(WK Reax: So let me get this straight, if Orton beats Big Show one-on-one, he deserves to be the Face of the WWE? Isn’t that was Daniel Bryan was trying to do for several PPVs in a row? I do get a kick out of Hunter acting as if it’s this profound moment where he declares the champion deserves to be champion if he wins his title matches, but the way WWE has booked, it does feel like a “shift in philosophy.”) [c]

-Cole threw to a video feature on the ticket launch for WrestleMania 30 at the SuperDome. They showed Rey Mysterio, Booker T, and Big Show commenting on the ticket launch.

-Florida Georgia Line then performed a song on the stage.

-They went to the announcers who applauded. Cole said they are the hottest act in country music. Lawler said, “You just heard why.”

(WK Reax: Whether fans are irritated by the country theme or a live band performing, the totality of WWE having shows like this where major music acts are part of the show does project the image that WWE is part of the culture and mainstream and not some underground secret society of people who watch fake fights, which is probably one of the top goals of the McMahon family and a primary purpose of Vince McMahon’s life.)

-C.M. Punk’s ring entrance took place to signal the main event 12-man tag was up next. [c]

-They came back from the break with the end of the Usos music, but Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and Goldust were already in the ring. The Shield then made their ring entrance though the crowd. Then came the ring entrance for the Wyatt Family.

(WK Reax: With The Shield working for The Authority now, there’s nobody more entrenched with Corporate WWE than they are, so why the entrance through the crowd still? Certainly they could have backstage official access now, right? Also, no ring entrance for Bryan? They are officially cooling him off right now.)

(8) THE SHIELD & THE WYATT FAMILY (Rowan & Harper & Bray) vs. THE USOS & CODY RHODES & GOLDUST & DANIEL BRYAN & C.M. PUNK

The bell rang to start the match 37 minutes into the third hour. Dean Ambrose opened against Jimmy Uso. In a match with this many wrestlers, we were bound for a series of spots between two wrestlers and then various tags to match up new pairs, which is what happened. Goldust got in some nice spots against Seth Rollins. When Luke Harper tagged himself without consulting Seth Rollins, that led to a shouting match between the heel threesomes. [c]

[Q12]

The Shield eventually settled into isolating Cody and beating on him with frequent tags to each other. Bryan got the hot-tag at 13:00 and showed great fire as he threw a barrage of kicks at Harper. Then he took out one heel after another, but Harper recovered and gave Bryan a running powerbomb out of the corner. The Usos teased interfering to break up the pin, but Bryan kicked out on his own after all, yet oddly Lawler said, “Thank goodness for the Usos, they saved this match-up.” The Shield took over on Bryan. Bryan reached out to hot-tag in a partner, but the rest of the heels charged into the ring and stopped him and knocked all of the babyfaces off the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a break at 17:00. [c]

Back live Rowan was beating on Bryan. Bryan gave Reigns a DDT at 21:00 and then crawled over and hot-tagged Punk, which got a big crowd pop. He worked over the heels as they were nice enough to enter one at a time. Punk put Ambrose in the Anaconda Vice, but Rowan and Harper attacked Punk to break it up. The Usos then knocked Rowan and Harper to the floor, then they dove onto them at ringside. More chaos followed with Goldust and Cody in the mix with The Shield. Punk held Rollins as Bryan hit the Hart Attack clothesline. Bryan then dove onto Bray at ringside as Punk gave Ambrose a Go To Sleep for the win.

WINNERS: Punk & Bryan & The Usos & Goldust & Cody Rhodes in 24:00.

[Q13]

-Afterward, The Real Americans joined the heels in cutting short the babyface celebration. Rey Mysterio, though, then made his surprise return. He went after Cesaro, head scissoring him over the top rope to the floor. He followed suit with a 619 on Swagger and Harper at once. Punk then gave Harper the GTS. Bryan gave him a running knee to knock him to the floor. Bryan led the crowd in chants of “Yes! Yes!” as the babyfaces all congregated for a show-closing happy ending. Cole tried to tie this into a plug for Survivor Series.

(WK Reax: That was the shortest overrun in a long while. To me, that was one of the least focused “go home” shows leading into a PPV I can recall. Where was the lead babyface challenger, Big Show, cutting a promo? They saved the big news for after Raw went off the air, announcing that Rey Mysterio was added to a five-on-five tag match. Strange show if the main goal was to get people excited about Survivor Series.)

