FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Interview with Men on a Mission talking mid-’90s WWF run and how WWE arrived at certain gimmicks and more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (11-20-2013) to an interview PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill conducted with Sir Mo and Oscar from the Men on a Mission 1990s WWF group with live callers and emailers. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill was joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news and events.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO