10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (11-11-2013): CM Punk & Bryan vs. The Shield, plus Wade Barrett, Santino, Cody, Orton, Cena, Ryback, Big E

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

November 11, 2013 – Episode #1,067

Taped earlier in Manchester, U.K.

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell (@JCTorch), PWTorch assistant editor

[HOUR ONE]

This week’s WWE Raw opened with a video package narrated by John Cena tributing the U.S. military on Veteran’s Day.

The standard Raw intro video documented last week’s several chapters of content stuffed into one final segment involving Big Show, The Authority, Randy Orton, The Shield, and Kane. Notably, WWE edited the video to show Shield coming out after Show “got his job back” and got his WWE Title shot against Randy Orton at Survivor Series, as opposed to the other way around.

From the U.K., Michael Cole introduced the show and offered “breaking news” that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are “on vacation,” creating the question of who is in charge tonight. Kicking off the show, WWE champion Randy Orton came out dressed to wrestle. Cole said rumor has it that Big Show is not here tonight after getting taking out by Orton and The Authority at the end of last week’s Raw.

Once in the ring, Orton said he’s going to get right to it – Big Show got his job back, he also blackmailed his way into a title match with him at Survivor Series, and he got a beat down for his troubles. Orton declared himself the winner at Survivor Series, vowing to retain the WWE Title and his status as the Face of WWE. Orton said that while The Authority is on vacation, he is in charge of tonight’s Raw.

“Hang on,” Brad Maddox interjected from somewhere in the building. Brad marched to the ring and noted he is in charge of the show because he is the GM. So, he will make the first move tonight. But, Kane’s music interrupted. Out came the Director of Operations dressed in a suit. Cole noted the DOO title is vague to him, while Jerry Lawler said he can’t process this new-looking Kane.

Kane waited out “You Sold Out” chants before noting he has been appointed the DOO, which means in the absence of Triple H and Stephanie, he is in charge tonight. Maddox said he’s had this gig for “quite a while,” so Kane being the “new guy” should follow his lead. Brad then booked Orton in a match against one-half of the tag champions, Cody Rhodes.

Kane said that’s not happening. He booked Orton vs. Goldust, who he vowed to bring out right now. Brad didn’t appreciate this, then Orton shouted over their bickering to make up their minds because he can’t fight both of them. The crowd took the bait and shouted, “Yes!” Vickie Guerrero then interrupted and shrieked, “Excuse me!” to boos. Vickie wished The Authority a wonderful vacation, then said she has complete confidence in Orton’s in-ring skills, unlike Kane and Brad. So, as the former Raw GM, current Smackdown GM, and Voice of Reason, she believes what would be best for business is an all-champions two-on-one handicap match. Orton didn’t appreciate this, but the Rhodes Bros.’s music played to make it official. Lawler noted they still don’t know who is in charge, but this match is happening.

[Commercial Break at 8:13]

[Q2]

1 — WWE champion RANDY ORTON vs. WWE tag champions RHODES BROS. (GOLDUST & CODY RHODES) — non-title handicap match

The bell sounded back from break with Cole talking about Raw being a mess with no one sure who is in charge. The action slowed down with Orton controlling Goldust, prompting what sounded like a “Randy Boring” chant. JBL said they’re chanting “Randy Orton,” but Lawler and Cole said it sounded like “boring.” Orton continued to slow the pace, drawing chants for each announcer, individually.

Orton remained in control leading to break – Cole presented the mid-match break as “more from this match when we return,” as if Cole were recapping a taped show as opposed to presenting this as if it’s happening live and the match could end at any moment.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

WM Plug: On the way back to the match, WWE ran a hype video for WrestleMania 30 tickets going on-sale this weekend. Interesting phrasing of “30 years of WrestleMania” culminating in New Orleans, suggesting WWE will pack as much nostalgia on the show as possible.

Back from break, Goldust scored with a DDT on Orton to create separation. Goldust then tagged in a fresh Cody Rhodes, who ran over Orton before landing a top-rope moonsault for a two count. Cody then tagged in Goldust, who uppercutted Orton. Cody then got the idea to double-clothesline Orton over the top rope to the floor. The ref applied a quick ten count, Orton started backing away at nine, and Orton was counted out at ten.

WINNERS: Rhodes Bros. at 10:44.

Post-match: Big Show’s music played. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa!” Cole shouted, saying he wasn’t supposed to be here. Orton, trapped between Show and the Rhodes Bros., walked into right hands from Big Show. Show then chucked Orton shoulder-first into the ring steps. Now in front of the announce table, Show started clearing the table and re-arranging furniture.

Show picked up Orton as JBL called for someone to stop this. Show walked up some steel steps placed next to the table, grabbed Orton around the throat, and chokeslammed Orton down through the announce table. The crowd picked up a loud “Yes!” chant as Big Show glared down at Orton before hopping off the ring steps to make it seem like he’s healthy.

Show continued to glare down at Orton, who sold an arm injury, then Show slowly walked away from ringside. Upon replay, it was clear that Show was able to use the ring steps as his base to chokeslam Orton, avoiding using his injured legs to push Orton in the air. Doctors eventually spilled out to check on Orton, who continued to sell a left arm injury. Raw faded to break with Orton selling pain.

[Q3] [Commercial Break at 8:30]

Moments Ago: Randy Orton took a beating from Big Show. Then, during the commercial break, Show approached his driver in the parking garage to take him to get a pint. Show squeezed into the cab, smiled to the camera, and took off to get a drink.

Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL were indeed wearing pants tonight. Their announce table was gone, prompting Cole to hold his notes and move the show along.

In-ring: Los Matadores’s music played to bring out Diego, Fernando, and El Torito. Santino joined Los Matadores, then 3MB was introduced as the Union Jacks, complete in red, white, and blue trunks and jackets.

2 — 3MB (HEATH SLATER & JINDER MAHAL & DREW MCINTYRE) vs. SANTINO & LOS MATADORES (DIEGO & FERNANDO w/El Torito) — six-man tag match

Santino wore horns on his head to be united with El Torito for the match. Chaos throughout led to Torito taking out McIntyre on the outside. Back in the ring, Santino stunned Mahal, then pulled out a horned-Cobra to strike Mahal. It was good for a three count as the crowd sat unamused. Most interesting was a “Sign Devitt” sign visible facing the hard camera as the winners celebrated.

WINNERS: Team Santino at 2:53.

Trainer’s Room: Randy Orton was being tended to when Brad Maddox walked in to apologize. Orton didn’t appreciate it. Vickie also tried to apologize, but Orton said he doesn’t want to hear it. Kane then walked in to try to calm down Orton, who talked back to Kane. So, Kane told him to stop talking back or he’ll be dealing with more than Big Show. The trainer asked for everyone to leave so he could check on Orton.

Still to come: Curtis Axel defends the IC Title against smilin’ Dolph Ziggler.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:44]

In-ring: Damien Sandow was pacing the ring back from break. Kofi Kingston’s music then played to bring out Sandow’s opponent for the next match.

3 — KOFI KINGSTON vs. WADE BARRETT

Barrett chucked Kofi to the outside early on, then choked Kofi inside the ring apron, accentuating the anger he’s feeling from unsuccessfully cashing in MITB on John Cena two weeks ago. Sandow continued to work on Kofi until missing with a leg drop. The crowd sat quietly as Kofi made a comeback with a tackle and right hand strikes. Kofi landed a kick to the head, but Sandow escaped a pin attempt. Kofi wanted a springboard move, but Sandow hung him out to dry on the top rope before hitting “You’re Welcome” for the pin and the win. The crowd cheered the finish since it meant the match was over.

WINNER: Barrett at 3:53. Apathy toward this decent match. Sandow is in a holding pattern after losing his MITB briefcase two weeks ago and Kofi continues to idle going nowhere.

Backstage: IC champion Curtis Axel and Dolph Ziggler were shown walking down the hallway ahead of their IC Title match at the top of the second hour.

Next Week: Raw is in Nashville, so they’re going “one night only” with a “Raw Country” theme. Does this signal Mickie James’s WWE return to sing a tune or two?

[Commercial Break at 8:54]

[HOUR TWO]

In-ring: Dolph Ziggler’s music played two minutes before the top of the hour to bring out Ziggler to a strong reaction to challenge for the IC Title. After a fired-up Ziggler hit the ring, Curtis Axel was introduced sans Paul Heyman to defend the Intercontinental Title.

[Q5 — second hour]

4 — IC champion CURTIS AXEL vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER — Intercontinental Title match

The announcers framed fans getting on Axel’s case as of late because of his recent W/L record (as opposed to his lack of charisma). Cole said Axel has held the IC Title since June, so he’s been doing something right over the past five months. Ziggler fired off a round of offense on Axel early on, then delivered ten elbow drops to the chest for a nearfall. Axel then cleared Ziggler clear over the top rope to the outside and Ziggler sold a left shoulder injury. Axel followed to the outside, prompting Cole to say he feels like he has something to prove without Paul Heyman, as he could have taken a count-out victory.

Back in the ring, Axel pounded on Ziggler with right hand strikes. Cole said Axel has potential, but just needs to put it all together. This prompted JBL to rail on Cole that he is the IC champion, not some wrestler on the “independent scene” who is looking to make it to the big-time. Ziggler then made a big comeback with high-impact offense into ten corner punches. But, Axel escaped a pin attempt. Ziggler then caught Axel with a running Fameasser for a two count.

Reset at 7:30 before Ziggler scooped up Axel for a move, but Axel reversed into a rolling belly-to-back suplex. Axel then uncharacteristically climbed to the top rope, drawing in Ziggler to give Axel a super Facebuster for another two count. Ziggler tried to follow with ZIg-Zag, but Axel clutched the ropes to block. He followed up with his facebuster finisher for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Axel at 9:05 to retain the IC Title. A “statement victory” for Axel, according to JBL on commentary. He didn’t show much beyond getting the win.

Backstage: Brad Maddox and Kane argued about who’s in charge of things. It was the Kane-Daniel Bryan routine of arguing without resolution. Maddox then booked John Cena (piped-in cheers) against The Real Americans. Kane liked the handicap theme, so he put all three members of The Shield against Daniel Bryan and C.M. Punk. Brad liked it and offered a handshake, but Kane blew him off.

ABC Family plug: The Miz is in “Christmas Bounty” later this month.

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

[Q6] Merch Stand: Zack Ryder, now sporting a Tommy Dreamer goatee, was positioned at a makeshift merchandise stand to pitch some deals. Nice work from Ryder auditioning to be Don West’s apprentice on Home Shopping Network.

In-ring: Tamina Snuka was standing by in the ring with Divas champion A.J. Lee. The Bella Twins were then introduced for singles action featuring Nikki Bella.

5 — TAMINA SNUKA (w/A.J. Lee) vs. NIKKI BELLA (w/Brie Bella)

Tamina dominated, Nikki made her comeback, but Tamina finished her off with a Superfly Splash. Post-match: Brie Bella had enough of A.J. and Tamina, so she attacked the heel duo to clear them from the ring. A.J. feigned getting another piece of the Bellas as they waited in the ring, but A.J. decided to call it a night.

WINNER: Tamina at 4:30.

Still to come: John Cena vs. The Real Americans in another handicap match.

[Commercial Break at 9:23]

Announcers: Cole and Co. had a new table at the announce position. Cole introduced a poll on Undertaker’s best WrestleMania opponent – Kane at WM14, Batista at WM23, Michaels at WM26, or Triple H at WM28. The winner was 56 percent for Michaels, followed by 35 percent for Kane, 5 percent for Hunter, and 4 percent for Batista. So, WWE showed a simulated version of the Taker-HBK match on the video game.

Earlier Tonight: Randy Orton was counted out vs. the Rhodes Bros., so Big Show came out, stalked Orton, chokeslammed him through the original announce table tonight, and took off for a drink.

Trainer’s Room: Randy Orton was still being treated for injuries. The Shield then walked in for a chat with Orton. Orton asked where they were when Big Show took him out. Orton ranted and raved until Dean Ambrose calmed him down. “Randy, it’s none of your business where we were,” Dean said. Seth Rollins said they don’t work for any of the authority figures in WWE. “And we damn sure don’t work for you,” Reigns interjected. Orton seethed, then Rollins calmly told him, “Feel better, man.”

[Q7] In-ring: Fandango’s music played to bring out Summer Rae, followed by Fandango in British-themed bell-bottom pants/trunks. Cole said Fandango “dances his way into action” next on Raw.

[Commercial Break at 9:31]

Back from break, WWE rolled a clip from “Total Divas” of an awkward training session involving Tyson Kidd and Eva Marie and Natalya and Fandango. Kidd and Natalya were produced to bicker over training with different partners. Kidd employed plenty of sarcasm before telling Fandango, “I hope we don’t have to work together soon,” trying to make it seem like it’s going to be a “shoot” if they face each other in the ring.

[ JC’s Reax: It’s bad-enough that WWE is incorporating the fake “behind-the-scenes” stuff from Total Divas into the wrestling show, but leaving in Kidd’s line about “working together” was one of the most counter-productive things on WWE TV this year. It would be like CBS returning from commercial to show the actors of Hawaii Five-O talking about not liking working together in certain scenes, then trying to jump back into the story being told. It completely kills the audience’s suspension of disbelief and emotional investment in the show. ]

6 — FANDANGO (w/Summer Rae) vs. TYSON KIDD (w/Natalya)

After the video clip aired, new music brought out Tyson Kidd and Natalya. Fandango frustrated Kidd throughout, then rolled him up for the win. Post-match, Fandango and Summer celebrated on the way out of the ring as the crowd “Fandango’ed” with the winners. Meanwhile, Kidd and Natalya sold frustration in the ring.

WINNER: Fandango at 2:57. Another side-effect of showing the “Total Divas” clip is Kidd comes across so unlikable on the show that it’s almost a ha-ha moment when Kidd – the returning babyface coming off nearly one year of rehab to fight to get back in the ring – loses.

Backstage: John Cena was shown walking down the hallway with a determined look on his face. He’s in handicap action next.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

[Q8] In-ring: John Cena’s music played back from break to bring out the World Hvt. champion to a dull-sounding mixed reaction. WWE showed some people in the crowd standing up and signaling their support/displeasure to cover for the non-top star noise captured in the arena.

After Cena hit the ring, the Real Americans came out dressed in all-black. Zeb Colter cut off his music, then hilariously shouted out to the crowd: “‘Ello!” Zeb said he knows they are standing on foreign ground when they have encountered soccer hooligans (crowd pop), bad food, an evil monarchy, and people who support the antics of Mr. Bean (pop). Colter said it used to be that the sun never sets on the British Empire, but now the sun never rises. Colter asked the people to stand up, flash their bad teeth, and declare: “We The People,” which many fans joined in on while laughing about Zeb’s promo.

7 — World Hvt. champion JOHN CENA vs. REAL AMERICANS (JACK SWAGGER & ANTONIO CESARO w/Zeb Colter) — non-title handicap match

One minute in, Alberto Del Rio’s music played to bring out the #1 contender to the World Title. Cena was momentarily distracted, allowing the Real Americans to cheap-shot Cena and knock him to the outside. Cole said Cena is in deep, deep trouble as Raw cut to break. Stack the deck!

[Commercial Break at 9:51]

Back from break, Swagger slapped on a reverse chinlock to wear down Cena. Swagger airballed a corner Vader Bomb, though, allowing Cena to recover as Swagger tagged in Cesaro. Cena ran him over, but suddenly Cesaro busted out a big European Uppercut. Cesaro teased the Big Swing, but Cena escaped and teased the STF. But, Cesaro broke free and tagged in Swagger, who grabbed Cena from behind for the Patriot Lock. But, Cena blocked. Cena then rolled through a cross-body from Cesaro into an AA tease, but Swagger clipped Cena’s knee. Cesaro then covered Cena for a two count.

Cesaro, frustrated, quickly went after Cena for The Neutralizer, but Cena back-dropped to escape. Cena then delivered the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Swagger, but Swagger came back with the Patriot Lock. Cena teased tapping out, but shoved off and then flowed into the AA on Swagger. Cena dragged himself on top of Swagger, but Cesaro broke up the pin.

[Q9 — third hour] Reset at the top of the hour, then Cesaro chucked Cena high into the air to deliver a massive European Uppercut. But, Cena kicked out of a pin. Cesaro then charged Cena with a corner European Uppercut before placing him on the top turnbuckle. Cena blocked a top-rope move, knocked Cesaro to the mat, Cesaro rolled to his corner to tag in Swagger, Cena shoved Swagger, and Cena nailed a top-rope cross-body block. Cena then clotheslined Cesaro out of the ring and put Swagger in the STF. It was good for a submission win.

WINNER: Cena via submission at 12:52. Cesaro really stood out here, taking advantage of his opportunity to shine before the inevitable finish of Cena overcoming the stacked deck, seemingly insurmountable odds, and other Mt. Everests.

Post-match: Cesaro grabbed Cena and headbutted him over and over. But, Cena fought back and clotheslined Cesaro over the top rope to the outside. Suddenly, Alberto Del Rio entered the ring and attacked Cena with a chair before pounding him with right hand strikes. Del Rio then placed Cena’s left arm inside the chair and pounded on it before slapping on a cross arm-breaker as referees tried to break it up. Suddenly, Big E. Langston charged the ring and chucked Del Rio over the top rope to the outside. Cole said Big E. did the right thing here. Langston then stood tall in the ring as Cena recovered.

[Commercial Break at 10:03]

[HOUR THREE]



Main Event plug: It’s A.J. Lee vs. Natalya for the Divas Title on Wednesday’s show.

Moments Ago: John Cena beat The Real Americans in a handicap match, was attacked by Alberto Del Rio after the match, and was saved by Big E. Langston.

GM Office: Kane said Cena had it coming to him, then Alberto Del Rio barged in and gloated about his work. Del Rio told Vickie Guerrero to tell Big E. Langston to get his nose out of his business, but Vickie said the opposite should happen, suggesting a match is to follow.

In-ring: Ryback was introduced for singles action. R-Truth was introduced as the opposition and JBL sang along to Truth’s pre-match rap while Ryback stood by annoyed by the tune, which was customized to tear down Ryback. Cole said Ryback was not amused by the rap.

8 — RYBACK vs. R-TRUTH

Ryback dominated early on as the crowd made some light chanting noises. Ryback taunted Truth to hit him, but Ryback yanked him down by the hair. “Stuuuupid!” Ryback shouted down at Truth, who fought back with strikes and blows. But, Ryback shoved Truth into the corner before clotheslining him to the mat. A “Goldberg” chant picked up some steam before dying out.

Ryback pressed Truth into the air to deliver a big powerslam. Meanwhile, JBL said the only way Truth can win this match is if he gets lucky and the giant slips up. Lawler said it doesn’t look like Ryback is going to slip, prompting JBL to reply that that’s the whole point of slipping – it just happens and you don’t see it coming.

[Q10] Ryback applied a bear hug to keep Truth grounded before slamming him to the mat. Ryback then paced the ring and called for a Meathook clothesline, but Truth ducked, Ryback crashed into the corner, and Truth rolled him up from behind for a three count that surprised the crowd. “He got lucky!” JBL declared. “Did Ryback slip?” Lawler asked.

WINNER: Truth at 4:03.

Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL were shown on commentary bringing the show back to the Orton-Big Show issues that played out earlier tonight. This led to a basic plug for Orton vs. Big Show for the WWE Title at Survivor Series.

In-ring: Big E. Langston was introduced for the next match. He faces Alberto Del Rio next.

[Commercial Break at 10:20]

Back from break, WWE revisited events in the last hour when Big E. Langston saved John Cena from further damage at the hands of Alberto Del Rio. Del Rio was then introduced to face Langston in the semi-main event as the announcers plugged Cena vs. Del Rio for the World Title at Survivor Series.

9 — ALBERTO DEL RIO vs. BIG E. LANGSTON

Lawler accused Del Rio and The Authority of insider trading at the start of the match. Moving on, Del Rio overpowered Big E. at the start, easily taking the big powerhouse off his feet and grounding Langston. As Del Rio continued to work on Big E., the crowd decided to do the wave instead of sitting quietly through another match. Langston then belly-to-belly suplexed Del Rio before delivering a big splash to Del Rio’s back.

Langston made a comeback and dropped the straps to signal he wanted to end Del Rio, but Del Rio blocked and rolled through into a cross arm-breaker. Big E. was forced to tap out, giving Del Rio the win.

WINNER: Del Rio via submission at 4:05. Basic booking trying to make it seem like Del Rio is on a roll heading into challenging Cena for the World Title at Survivor Series, but it’s not convincing to make it seem like Del Rio is actually a threat to Cena. So, the next question is whether it was worth sacrificing Big E. in a four-minute clean loss to Del Rio when Big E.’s new face run is at a delicate introductory stage where he needs to be protected.

[Q11] Announcers: Cole delivered a “thank you” message to American troops watching Raw on Veteran’s Day. Cole then fed to the opening video package narrated by John Cena recognizing military veterans.

[Commercial Break at 10:32]

Back from break, Cole plugged an Arm Wrestling Contest between John Cena and Alberto Del Rio this Friday on Smackdown.

Suddenly, Paul Heyman was in the ring, returning to TV for the first time since Hell in a Cell. That was anti-climatic. In any event, Heyman was in a wheelchair covered in a body cast with IC champion Curtis Axel standing behind him. Heyman said his current condition is the result of C.M. Punk’s attack at HIAC. Heyman said Punk could not have done this without help from the likes of “that big, ugly, dummy Ryback,” who Heyman said he took under his wing, nourished him, offered him the chance to be a Paul Heyman Guy, and did not accept, thank God. Heyman said Ryback guaranteed him victory over Punk at HIAC, but they found out that Ryback bit off more than he could chew.

But, Heyman also blames – and most importantly – each and every fan in the crowd. Heyman’s volume increased as he blamed the audience for cheering on Punk as he climbed to the top of the Cell and giving him this beating. “This…is…all…your…fault!” he shouted as the crowd popped. Which is why he has left his first-class accommodations seeking alternative medical treatments in Europe to slum it up with the working class citizens known as Manchester.

Heyman said he came here tonight to see a room full of witnesses to hear his intentions. Which is as follows: “I, Paul Heyman, shall return with a vengeance.” Heyman vowed to drive the blade of his sword through Punk’s heart.

Suddenly, Cult of Personality interrupted to bring out Punk on-stage. Punk smirked and marched down to the ring. But, Curtis Axel met him ringside. Punk answered with knee strikes before an evenly-matched brawl broke out. But, Punk landed a wind-up kick to the head before putitng out Axel with a GTS on the floor. As Heyman sold concern in the ring, Punk turned his attention toward entering the ring.

Punk reached under the ring and retrieved a Kendo Stick, which Punk brought with him into the ring. Punk toyed with Heyman in his wheelchair before knocking him over. Punk then caned Heyman over and over again across his back as the crowd cheered along with “Yes!” chants. Punk delivered a decisive blow before declaring himself Best in the World.

WWE then cut to Daniel Bryan’s music playing to a loud reaction. “Bruiser” Daniel Bryan entered the ring to stand tall with Punk. Cole declared this a first-time-ever pairing as Heyman was tended to by referees on the outside leading to commercial.

Next week: From Nashville, it’s “Raw Country,” set to music provided by Florida Georgia Line.

[Commercial Break at 10:43]

[Q12] Back from break, Bryan finished leading the crowd in “Yes!” chants as Punk rolled his wrists in the ring. The Shield’s music then played to bring out U.S. champion Dean Ambrose and former tag champs Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns through the crowd. As they made their entrance, Cole recapped Shield making their debut one year ago at Survivor Series 2012. JBL referenced Shield taking out Undertaker, Cena, Rock, and others during their first year.

10 — C.M. PUNK & DANIEL BRYAN vs. THE SHIELD (U.S. champion DEAN AMBROSE & SETH ROLLINS & ROMAN REIGNS) — non-title handicap match

The bell sounded and neither team made a move, feeling each other before locking up. It was Punk and Ambrose to start. Bryan and Rollins entered next, prompting Bryan to put Rollins in the surfboard stretch to work on the former Tyler Black. Punk then tagged in and catapulted Rollins into the corner turnbuckle as the announcers talked about JBL’s long-time tag partner, Ron Simmons.

Reigns dramatically entered the match next and stared down Punk before pounding on him in the corner. Bryan then tagged in and tried to help Punk double-team Reigns, but Reigns ran over both men with a double clothesline. Reigns then chucked Punk out of the ring to help Shield begin to wear down Bryan. But, Bryan ducked a Rollins clothesline, suplexed Rollins, corner-smashed him, and finished it off with a top-rope huracanrana for a nearfall. But, Ambrose provided a distraction that allowed Rollins to pop Bryan in the head leading to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:55]

Raw returned two minutes before the top of the hour with Shield working on Bryan as Cole noted this main event was made by their director. Director of Operations Kane, that is. The crowd tried to rally with a pro-Punk chant as they hit the top of the hour.

[Over-run] Reigns stomped away on Bryan, who tried to fight back from his knees. Now on his feet, Bryan ran into a knock-down clothesline from Reigns for a two count. Meanwhile, JBL sold excitement for The Authority returning to Raw next week after their “vacation.” Lawler said The Authority should take an extended vacation so they go away for a while.

Bryan knocked Reigns out of the ring, allowing him to crawl to his corner to tag in Punk as Ambrose also tagged in. Punk and Ambrose legal. Punk went for a top-rope Macho Man elbow drop and he connected for a two count when Rollins broke up the pin. Bryan then cleared Rollins to the outside before delivering a flying suicide dive. Chaos on the outside with Punk joining the party.

Back in the ring, Punk kicked Ambrose in the head before calling for the GTS. But, Ambrose interjected himself into the match and took a GTS. Ambrose tried to roll up Punk, but Punk escaped just before three. Punk then slapped on the Vice. But, before Ambrose could tap, The Wyatts’s video interruption played.

WINNERS: No Decision around 15:30.

Suddenly, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were in the ring and Bray Wyatt was on the outside. Everyone sold uneasiness before the Wyatts came face-to-face with The Shield, who were upset at them for interrupting their match.

After Shield and the Wyatts jawed at each other a bit, with the crowd encouraging them to keep losing their cool, a fight broke out between the two groups. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns got into it ringside, then a six-man brawl broke out in and out of the ring as the crowd cheered wildly.

Suddenly, Bray calmed everything down and pointed to Punk and Bryan ringside. All six men turned their attention toward their common enemy, but The Usos and Goldust & Cody Rhodes hit the ring to make it a six-on-six battle. The faces cleared the heels from the ring, then Bryan and Punk stood tall in the ring along with their back-up. Signing off, Cole asked what The Authority is going to think about this next week when they return. They have 12 wrestlers that need to get shined at the end of the show and WWE focused on the non-wrestling authority figures. That about sums up the angle. Raw signed off at 11:08 with Bryan and Punk and Co. standing tall in the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The ending of Raw could give the Survivor Series undercard a boost if WWE puts together a four-on-four, five-on-five, or six-on-six situation for the PPV. Otherwise, the undercard doesn’t have much going for it. The two main event title matches seem a bit lukewarm, too, after this show.

