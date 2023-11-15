News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/14 – WKPWP VIP Aftershow: Keller & Powell talk The CW-NXT deal, NWA cocaine skit controversy, Collision’s ideal format, Cena-Solo compared to Cena-Theory, AEW vs. WWE target audience, more (59 min.)

November 15, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the VIP-exclusive Aftershow following the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Tuesday Flagship with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: The CW-NXT deal, NWA cocaine skit controversy, Collision’s ideal format, Cena-Solo compared to Cena-Theory, AEW vs. WWE target audience, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022