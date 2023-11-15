Update on Jade Cargill training regularly at the WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jade Cargill has been training regularly at the WWE Performance Center. After an early flurry of media appearances and WWE TV appearances after she was signed, WWE has not mentioned her. PWTorch sources say there are no issues with her that led to her appearances stopping, so it’s likely related to just laying low until they decide to include her in an actual TV storyline and build to a match.

PWTorch sources indicate she is doing well in training and is “very coachable.”

During her time appearing at TV shows, she didn’t have much of a chance to get to know the active wrestlers she’ll likely be wrestling in WWE once she’s active as she’s been exclusively training at the P.C. lately. There is some talk about her among the full time active women on TV wondering if she’ll be ready for the spotlight she’ll be in. Those familiar with her AEW work think she has a long ways to go, but see potential for her to be good with hard work. It sounds like that’s exactly the path she’s taking as review of her work ethic is good so far.

On NXT TV days, the ring she usually practices in is utilized for wrestlers walking through their planned matches that night, so she isn’t as visible since she moves to practice in a different ring than usual. That led to some reports of her being absent yesterday, but she actually was training in the usual different place on a TV day.

