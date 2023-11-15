VIP AUDIO 11/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Continental Classic hopes, AEW Full Gear PPV Preview, Logan Paul’s tour with U.S. Title, PWG update Drew, WarGames, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Nick Jackson’s response to fan on Instagram talking about his Full Gear tag match
- Logan Paul’s crossover exposure for the U.S. Title belt
- MJF’s role as executive producer in the “Iron Claw” movie, a discussion about how it could impact MJF’s career, early reviews for the movie, will the movie reflect the reality of that family, is pro wrestling a backdrop or an integral aspect of the Von Erich saga
- An update on the future of PWG from Super Dragon
- A preview of AEW Full Gear with some AEW-related sidbears
- Reaction to the Continental Classic and hopes for how it is presented and plays out and how this could big a boost for AEW going into 2024 but also be a big setback if it disappoints, plus should Bryan Danielson be wrestling this often in the first place
- WWE notes including WarGames hype, Drew McIntyre, and more
