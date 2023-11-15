VIP AUDIO 11/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Continental Classic hopes, AEW Full Gear PPV Preview, Logan Paul’s tour with U.S. Title, PWG update Drew, WarGames, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Nick Jackson’s response to fan on Instagram talking about his Full Gear tag match

Logan Paul’s crossover exposure for the U.S. Title belt

MJF’s role as executive producer in the “Iron Claw” movie, a discussion about how it could impact MJF’s career, early reviews for the movie, will the movie reflect the reality of that family, is pro wrestling a backdrop or an integral aspect of the Von Erich saga

An update on the future of PWG from Super Dragon

A preview of AEW Full Gear with some AEW-related sidbears

Reaction to the Continental Classic and hopes for how it is presented and plays out and how this could big a boost for AEW going into 2024 but also be a big setback if it disappoints, plus should Bryan Danielson be wrestling this often in the first place

WWE notes including WarGames hype, Drew McIntyre, and more

