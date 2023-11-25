AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/25): Hook vs. Romero, Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta, Statland vs. Diamante, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT THE PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired as Tony Schiavone welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness.

(1) HOOK vs. ROCKY ROMERO

The two faced off in the center of the ring and gave one another a sign of respect. Romero took Hook down with a headlock takedown but Hook got back up quickly as the two faced off again. Romero played to the crowd, which got some boos. Hook took Romero down with a takeover as he and Romero traded armbars. Romero laid in a chop across Hook’s chest as he had him against the ropes. Hook repaid the favor with a few of his own. Hook threw Romero down hard on the mat as Romero fell a bit awkwardly. Both men collided with a double clothesline.

Both men fought to the apron as Romero hit Hook with a knee lift and a suplex off the apron to follow it up. Romero came off the apron with a double stomp. [c]

Romero maintained the advantage as he whipped Hook into the corner and followed up with a series of clotheslines. Hook countered the last one and hit a suplex into the corner. Hook charged in with another clothesline, then hit a few body blows on Romero. Hook hit a suplex into a pin attempt for two.

Romero countered and draped Hook across the ropes and hit him off the middle ropes with a double foot stomp. Romero covered for two then hit a running sliced bread for another close count. Hook took Romero down with a leg trip but couldn’t make the cover. Romero tried for a move off the ropes but Hook countered into Red Rum for the tap out win. [c]

WINNER: Hook in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Is this Hook’s longest singles match to-date? If so, he definitely had the right opponent in the ring to help him along. Hook looked a bit confused at times but this was otherwise fine.)

– The commentary team hyped the upcoming Blue League matches on Collision for the Continental Classic.

– A video package aired showing the background between Katsuyori Shibata and Wheeler Yuta. Yuta talked about the other BCC members building him into the man he is today. He said he would take out Shibata for good and would send him back to Japan.

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. DIAMANTE

Statlander worked the arm of Diamante in the early going. Diamante turned things around on Statlander as the two ended in a stalemate. Diamante had Statlander to the mat for a series of two counts. Diamante riled up Statlander after a chop across the chest. Both women went back and forth until Diamante took Statlander down with a takeover. Statlander came right back and hit a powerslam for two. Mercedes Martinez came to the ramp to watch the watch. Statlander got distracted by her presence which allowed Diamante to take the advantage. [c]

Martinez was in Diamante’s corner as we came back from commercial break. Diamante planted Statlander to the mat which stunned Statlander in the process. Statlander caught Diamante in her finish but Diamante rolled into a pin for two. Both women traded shots as Statlander caught Diamante in a powerslam. Diamante came right back with a back suplex of her own for another close count.

Diamante had total control until Statlander surprised her with a discuss lariat for the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 10:00

– After the match, Martinex hit the ring and attacked Statlander. Diamante held Statlander down for Martinez to continue her attack until Willow Nightingale hit the ring to even the odds.

(Moynahan’s Take: This match went on too long and was sloppy at times. Does Tony Khan know how to book a women’s match with either an interference, a post-match beatdown, or a ‘friend’ coming out to even things up? Get a new women’s booker, Khan, this is not good.)

– Daniel Garcia spoke earlier from the arena seats. He talked about his recent losses and how he wished his confidence was higher coming into the Continental Classic. He said he was in it to prove he’s not just a pushover.

(3) THE KINGDOM vs. LOCAL TALENT

The Kingdom cut off their own music and introduction from Dasha. Mike Bennett said Roderick Strong was not in the building since Action Andretti tried to “kill” Strong last week. Bennett said Strong proved that heroes wear neck braces. Matt Taven took the mic and said they were ready to “neck tha halls” all holiday season, then ring in a “neck strong New Year.” They then ran down MJF and made fun of Pittsburgh.

Taven and Bennett attacked their opponents right from the start and never let up. Taven hit the Climax on one opponent inside the ring as Bennett hit a piledriver on the other opponent on the ramp. [c]

WINNERS: The Kingdom in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

(4) KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. WHEELER YUTA – ROH Pure Championship

Christopher Daniels, Jimmy Jacobs, and Jerry Lynn were the three judges for the match. Both men worked the mat as the commentary team described Shibata’s return to wrestling after the serious injury in Japan from years ago. Shibata stomped across Yuta’s back then locked in a bow and arrow submission. Shibata focused on Yuta’s legs before locking in another bow and arrow. Shibata synched in another figure four-like submission which resulted in Yuta using his first rope break. Yuta poked Shibata then hit him with a closed fist to get his first warning from the ref. [c]

Yuta tried his best taking it to Shibata but Shibata just ignored all of the shots Yuta fired in. Shibata nailed Yuta with a series of stiff shots in the corner, then hit his patented running dropkick. Shibata hit a snap suplex for two. Shibata put Yuta in an ankle lock, then turned it into an STF. Yuta finally made it to the ropes for his second rope break.

Shibata put Yuta in a sleeper but Yuta pushed him to the outside then flew through the ropes onto Shibata. Yuta threw Shibata against the barricade but Shibata fired right back by throwing Yuta into the barricade, then ended with a foot to the face. Back in the ring, Shibata missed the PK as Yuta hit a low blow on Shibata that the ref didn’t see. Yuta dropped Shibata on the top of his head, then covered him for the win.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in 13:00

– After the match, Yuta attacked Shibata and dropped him on his head again. Hook’s music hit as he came to the ring to fend off Yuta.

(Moynahan’s Take: A surprise finish, as I thought they’d at least build this title change up for the next ROH PPV. One has to wonder if Hook and Yuta will face off at the ROH PPV or what this even means for Shibata moving forward.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The streak of these live episodes of Rampage being worth a watch has ended. Aside from tonight’s main event, I wouldn’t recommend going out of your way to check anything out. I’d normally feel for the crowd but at least there’s a chance that tonight’s Collision will come through. In addition to Tony Khan finding a booker for the women’s division, maybe he should start promoting some matches and segments with more than a day’s notice if he wants people to tune in. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

