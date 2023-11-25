CM Punk returns to WWE at end of Survivor Series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At the end of Survivor Series, after WarGames ended, C.M. Punk’s music played and he walked out to a huge ovation from the fans.

Punk was fired from AEW a few months ago and was long-rumored to be returning at Survivor Series, but WWE and Punk did a good job steering people away or being quiet about it.

He hugged fans and let out a yell and the show ended without additional comment.

Punk was a top star in WWE until a falling out with management in 2014. With Vince McMahon out of creative power under new ownership, Paul Levesque was open to continuing his reputation as someone who can mend fences and make big moves.