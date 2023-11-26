VIP AUDIO 11/25 – WWE Survivor Series Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Barbati: Punk returns, Seth flips out, Drew storms off, real-time reporting and reaction to developments during full show review of WarGames and undercard (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Survivor Series PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch Dailycast podcaster Nick Barbati. They begin with an instant reaction to the return of C.M. Punk followed by a start to finish review of the entire event including the two WarGames matches, Gunther vs. The Miz, Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark, and Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee. Throughout the show, Wade provides real-time reporting from WWE sources and others about what was real and what wasn’t regarding the Seth outburst, Drew storming off, who knew and when about Punk’s return, what to read into what Paul Levesque and Cody Rhodes said during the press conference afterward, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO