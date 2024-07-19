10 YRS AGO – WWE Smackdown Report (7/18/2014): Greg Parks’s report on Kane vs. Dean Ambrose, plus Bo Dallas, Fandango, Sheamus, Ziggler, Harper, Kingston, Jericho, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

July 18, 2014

Taped 7/15/14 in Fayetteville, N.C.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @gregmparks)

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– Dean Ambrose made his way to the ring. As he did, they showed Ambrose trying to play peacekeeper between John Cena and Roman Reigns on Monday. Ambrose said he’s tired of hearing how Seth Rollins was the brain behind The Shield. He also said Rollins was smart enough to get two goons to help take him out on Raw. Ambrose wanted to fight right then and there. Rollins appeared on the video screen though, and didn’t look dressed for a physical confrontation.

Rollins said without him, Ambrose was a babbling lunatic destined for an insane asylum. Rollins said he’d love nothing more than to curb-stomp Ambrose again. But, he said, he tweaked his knee on Monday night and isn’t medically cleared. Ambrose told Rollins to make his daddy proud and take his beating like a man. Rollins relayed the news that Ambrose has a match tonight. The camera panned tot eh side to reveal Kane, who set the turnbuckle fire off from backstage. Now that’s talent. So it’ll be Kane vs. Ambrose tonight.

– Still to come, Chris Jericho vs. Luke Harper.

– Also, Fandango & The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler & Sheamus. That’s next.

[Commercial Break]

1 – FANDANGO & THE MIZ vs. SHEAMUS & DOLPH ZIGGLER

I just noticed that they’re now billing The Miz from Hollywood, California. When Sheamus came to the ring, they showed The Miz reading his LeBron James-inspired letter on Main Event, followed by the opinions of Sheamus. Ziggler and Miz began the match. The Miz ducked Ziggler’s attack and covered up in the corner. After some back-and-forth, Miz slipped away from a right hand and tagged in Fandango. Hard short-arm clotheslined out of the corner by Sheamus for only a one-count. Fandango laid in some loud chops to Sheamus, who returned in kind. Fandango was then sent out of the ring, as was Miz. The heels recovered at ringside as they cut to break at 3:12 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:08 of the match. Fandango brought Sheamus throat-first acrosst he apron. However, Fandango made the cardinal mistake of dancing toward the crowd on the apron, leaving an opening for Sheamus. He couldn’t take advantage, though. To show how hip the announcers are, when talking about movie stars The Miz is tougher than, Cole said he’s tougher than Don Knotts. JBL said he’s also tougher than Leonardo DiCaprio, while also mispronouncing Leo’s last name. It almost makes me think it was done on purpose, but I don’t know why you’d want to have your announcers sound so out-of-touch. Fandango and Miz traded off working over Sheamus. Fandango’s dancing finally cost him as Sheamus picked him up and delivered White Noise. Ziggler made the hot tag at 10:57. Ziggler cleaned house and got a near-fall on Miz. Another near-fall following a DDT, with Fandango breaking up the pin. Miz moved to avoid the Brogue Kick and Sheamus hit Fandango. Zig Zag to Miz for the win.

WINNERS: Sheamus and Ziggler, at 12:13. I was surprised to see Sheamus selling for the bulk of the match and for the hot-tag to go to Ziggler. Good way to set up the top contenders for the Intercontinental Title Battle Royal on Sunday.

– Ambrose vs. Kane happens tonight.

– Backstage, Nikki Bella was walking down the hall. She’s going to be the special referee for the next match.

[Commercial Break]

– Cole plugged WWE Network’s 90% satisfaction rate. This was the first hard push for the Network, a half-hour into the show. The announcers talked on-camera about Battleground being on the WWE Network, as well as every PPV from WCW, WWE and ECW.

– On the Battleground kickoff show, Naomi takes on Cameron. Cole actually used the “Funkadactlys explodeâ€ verbiage.

– As Nikki Bella came to the ring, they again showed Brie Bella quitting and then slapping Stephanie McMahon at Payback.

2 – EVA MARIE vs. ALICIA FOX – NIKKI BELLA AS SPECIAL REFEREE

Nikki broke up a long collar-and-elbow tie-up when the ladies got into the ropes. Spinebuster into a pin by Eva, who was unhappy with the count by Nikki. Eva put her finger in Nikki’s forehead, then Alicia kicked Nikki in the gut. The two heel Divas worked over Nikki, with Fox giving Nikki her axe kick finisher to end the beat-down.

WINNER: No Contest (no bell), at about 1:34. With two heels being in the match, this wasn’t impossible to see coming.

The two-on-one attack was replayed.

– We got another bizarre promo from Stardust and Goldust backstage. Apparently, Stardust holds the key to the cosmic door. Goldust even recited part of the intro to the Twilight Zone. Goldust was unhappy (again) when Stardust blew the “dustâ€ into his face.

– Chris Jericho came to the ring to face Luke Harper. That match is next.

[Commercial Break]

– Back from break, Harper got the full Wyatt entrance, with Bray helpfully leaving out the city they were emanating from (to go with the lack of graphic for the city at the top of the show) when he said “we’re here.” As they came to the ring, they showed the Harper and Rowan attacking The Usos on Raw. Jericho had a giant bruise on the side of his face. From his rocking chair, Wyatt called Jericho “the biggest hypocrite of them all,” somewhat ironic given Jericho making that same claim in a previous feud with Shawn Michaels. Wyatt said Jericho should be focused more on saving himself than saving us.

3 – CHRIS JERICHO vs. LUKE HARPER

Jericho barely caught Harper with a dropkick, but Harper shoved him out of the corner. Harper stepped on Jericho’s head in the opposite corner. Jericho returned fire and Harper ended up outside the ring conferring with the other Wyatt Family members as they went to break at 1:38 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:43 of the match with the fans trying to will Jericho out of a rest-hold. After breaking free, Jericho mounted Harper in the corner to deliver ten punches, but Harper cut him off by going after Jericho’s wounded eye. Harper tried a slam that Jericho turned into a small package for two. The front of Harper’s shirt had been torn. He continued his offense, working Jericho over outside the ring. Jericho came back with an axe-handle off the top and an enziguiri, but failed in his attempt to lock in the Walls of Jericho. Harper put Jericho on the mat with a boot to the face. Sit-out powerbomb for two at 10:34. Bray advised Harper to “finish him.” A missed charge led to a Lionsault. A Codebreaker attempt was countered. Powerbomb was countered as well and the Walls were locked in. Erick Rowan got on the apron and Jericho dropkicked him off. A missed clothesline by Harper and a roll-up by Jericho finished it.

WINNER: Jericho, at 12:13. Putting Jericho over was smart, even though the cop-out DQ finish was right there for WWE to use.

The Wyatts pounced on Jericho but only for a short time, as The Usos ran out to even the odds to the chagrin of Bray Wyatt.

– Dean Ambrose vs. Kane is still to come.

– Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger were walking backstage. Strangely, Sgt. Slaughter’s music played in the background. Anyway, they’re coming out after the break.

[Commercial Break]

– Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter were in the ring. Colter called Lana, “Tammy Faye or whatever your name is.” Colter said they’re sick of Lana talking poorly about America. He said he can be critical of our government, but not the outsiders who aren’t legal. Colter said Jack Swagger will be crush-proof at Battleground. He asked the Real Americans to repeat the “We the People” chant. They obliged. Rusev and Lana came out, Rusev with his flag to oppose Swagger and his. What are the odds Dutch Mantell would be involved in a storyline in WWE that would so heavily involve flags?

From the stage, Lana said Rusev would crush Swagger and all of America. Rusev tried to get a “Russia” chant started, to no avail. Then he and Swagger had a flag wave-off. It went to a no contest. Then the segment ended. That didn’t turn into much.

– Ambrose vs. Kane, tonight.

[Commercial Break]

4 – ALBERTO DEL RIO vs. KOFI KINGSTON

Del Rio did an inset interview saying that the greatest International Superstar would become IC Champion. Kingston’s inset interview aired as well. Kofi vowed to become five-time IC Champ on Sunday. A fast-paced started led to Del Rio hitting an enziguiri that knocked Kofi off the apron. The announcers spent the time putting over the Intercontinental Championship. Del Rio slowed the match down and tossed Kofi outside the ring. Kofi came back with a suicide dive. The way he got back into the ring was pretty impressive. Boom Drop onto Del Rio. Del Rio rolled out of the ring on a Trouble in Paradise attempt. Kingston chased him, which was a mistake, as Del Rio superkicked him back in the ring. Cross arm-breaker turned into an SOS by Kofi, but Del Rio grabbed the bottom rope to break the pin. Kofi crotched Del Rio on the top rope. Del Rio stomped on the chest of Kofi in the corner after Kofi was hung upside-down, his legs dangling on the second rope. That was enough for the pin.

WINNER: Del Rio, at 4:42. Just a mid-card match to plug the IC Title battle royal.

Highlights of the match were replayed.

– Backstage, Summer Rae and Layla were talking when Fandango walked up. He wished them luck tonight and said he looks forward to seeing them both in action. They scoffed, so he asked them to wipe the slate clean. He said when he wins the IC Title Battle Royal Sunday, they’ll have their arms around his. The women basically told Fandango to get lost. Bo Dallas walked up to Fandango and said if you love something, let them go. He said some girl will dance right into Fandango’s life… if he Bo-lieves.

– A.J. Lee and Paige walked backstage together. They face Summer and Layla next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – SUMMER RAE & LAYLA vs. A.J. LEE & PAIGE

No entrance for Summer and Layla. When A.J. came to the ring, they replayed how she ended up winning the title back a month ago. During Paige’s entrance, a graphic aired for A.J. vs. Paige on Sunday. Summer shoved A.J. aside and did some dancing. A.J. kicked her in the back after a split. A neck-breaker led to a one-count. Layla tagged in, as did Paige. Leg-sweep for a one-count by Paige. Side kick by Layla for two. Summer and Layla worked over Paige in their corner. Paige headbutted Summer to come back, and kicked Layla off the apron. A.J. tagged herself in and put Summer in the Black Widow for the tap-out win.

WINNERS: A.J. and Paige, via submission, at 2:19. Trying to figure out the heel-face dynamics in this match could give one a headache.

Paige looked upset after the match, then pulled A.J. in for a hug and seemed downright chummy with her Battleground opponent.

– On camera, the announcers talked about Jericho vs. Wyatt on Sunday. They showed the end to Jericho vs. Harper from earlier in the evening.

– Backstage, The Usos were enjoying Sonic Slushes. Hornswoggle came in and showed them how it was done, but got brain freeze because he drank them too fast. I’m beginning to think there wasn’t really anything in those cups!

– Yes, Ambrose vs. Kane is yet to come.

[Commercial Break]

– Cole and JBL talked about Flo Rida being live on Raw Monday night. They turned their attention to the WWE World Title situation and a video package aired previewing that match.

– Kane walked up to Seth Rollins backstage. Rollins wanted to get on the same page with Kane. He asked Kane not to take what Randy Orton did to him personally. Kane said he didn’t need Rollins and his voice of reason. He said he hopes Orton is watching tonight because he has plans for Ambrose. Rollins asked Kane to keep a little bit of life in Ambrose so he can finish him off at Battleground. Kane walked away, then back into the picture. He told Rollins not to get any ideas about cashing in his MITB contract at Battleground.

– Dean Ambrose came to the ring for the main event. They again replayed Ambrose trying to play peacemaker on Raw, followed by a beat-down from Rollins, Orton and Kane. The main event is next.

[Commercial Break]

– After Kane came out and set off his fire, Ambrose attacked. He tried a suicide dive but Kane met him with a right hand. Kane reentered the ring, allowing Charles Robinson to officially start the match.

6 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. KANE

Ambrose had his shoulder taped and Kane went right after it. Kane slowly worked it over with various holds. Ambrose planted Kane with a tornado DDT. He dropkicked Kane in the ropes, taking the big man down to one knee. To the top went Ambrose, who came down with a dropkick. Kane tried a chokeslam but Ambrose countered and low-bridged a charging Kane out of the ring. Suicide dive by Ambrose took out Kane and himself. Kane got to his feet first and disassembled the stairs. He tried to Tombstone Ambrose on the steps, but Ambrose broke free. Rollins ran down and decked Ambrose in the back of the head with his MITB briefcase.

WINNER: Ambrose, via disqualification, at 5:15.

Cole made a big deal about Rollins not limping despite his earlier claims of injury. Ambrose attacked Rollins, but Kane grabbed Ambrose and chokeslammed him. Despite the stairs being in the ring, Kane chose instead to chokeslam Ambrose onto the mat next to the stairs. Ambrose was then set up for the curb stomp. He hit it. Rollins stood on the steps, raising the briefcase as Kane looked on and Ambrose sold the injuries.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Results (7-17-2014): Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss, plus Xavier Woods, Enzo & Big Cass, Adam Rose, Jason Jordan, Tyson Kidd, Sami Zayn

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jinder Mahal on his WWE release and why this time is different, whether Brock Lesnar refused to work with him, the Punjabi Prison match