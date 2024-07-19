WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/19): Keller’s report on Andrade vs. Carmello Hayes, Logan Paul addresses LA Knight’s challenge, Cody Rhodes appears, Michin vs. Stratton

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 19, 2024

OMAHA, NEB. AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 7,593 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 9,002.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp narrated by Paul Levesque, they aired a video package on the latest from Solo Sikoa saying that if Roman Reigns come back, Roman will acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief, then Randy Orton telling Cody Rhodes he has his back, and then Cody answering Solo’s call to acknowledge him in the ring followed by a big brawl.

-Corey Graves introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He said Summerslam takes place in two weeks.

-Cody made his ring entrance wearing a new Cody t-shirt, so no suit this week. He fist-bumped boxer Terence Crawford in the front row. Graves said, “The stars are out tonight.” He plugged his next fight in Saudi Arabia. Cody entered the ring and soaked up a loud “Cody!” chant. He said Orton was a friend and a mentor. “He picked me when he didn’t have to,” he said. “He kept me when others told him to discard me. I would not be standing here Undisputed WWE Champion without Randy Orton.” Fans loudly chanted, “Randy! Randy!” He said Orton had spinal fusion surgery and came back to the ring, so he felt especially guilty last week watching Orton come to his aid only to be driven through a table by The Bloodline. Cody said family is not always blood. He said Randy is his brother.

He looked into the camera and said he wanted to address the man responsible, Solo Sikoa. He said he told Solo before WrestleMania 39, “You are not ready.” He said he paid him back in kind by costing him the title he is holding now. He said they will compete in the main event of Summerslam. He said he will stand there still champion. He was interrupted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Theory said Jacob Fatu attacked him last week because of him. He pointed at his cheek and said it’s swollen. Cody said that’s because his own partner kneed him in the face. Waller said, “So you’re pushing that narrative too, huh?” Waller said the reason Orton, his mentor, got hurt last week is because of him. Cody attacked Waller. Theory and Waller beat up Cody and threw him to ringside. Crawford gave Cody his chair and Cody used it to fight back against Theory and Waller. Cody’s music played as the heel duo retreated. They cut to Crawford pumping his fist at ringside.

Advertised Matches & Appearances