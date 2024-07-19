WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/19) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes appearance, Knight-Paul Contract Signing, Andrade vs. Hayes, Michin vs. Stratton

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 19, 2024

OMAHA, NE AT CHI HEALTH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of last week’s final segment on Smackdown. The video focused on the interaction between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes followed by their confrontation with the Bloodline. The video ended with a shot of Solo Sikoa wearing the Tribal Lai.

-The camera panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance. As Rhodes made his entrance, a graphic was shown in the lower third of the screen for his WWE Championship match with Solo Sikoa at Summerslam. Graves asked Wade Barrett what he thought of Rhodes’ chances at Summerslam. Graves cut Barrett off to draw attention to a boxer at ringside.

-Rhodes stood in the center of the ring as the crowd chanted his name. Rhodes then asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. Rhodes said he wanted to talk about Randy Orton. He said he has the privilege of calling Orton a friend and before that Orton was a mentor. Rhodes said if it wasn’t for Orton he wouldn’t be WWE Champion. Rhodes said he felt guilt when the Bloodline put Orton through a table. He said family isn’t always blood. Rhodes said his song says that “wrestling has more than one royal family”. He said Orton is family and Orton is his brother. Rhodes said that Orton wouldn’t want him to wax poetic. He said instead of that he wants to look into the camera and talk to the man responsible for the attack, Solo Sikoa. Rhodes said he talked to Sikoa before Wrestlemania 39 and Rhodes told Sikoa that Sikoa wasn’t ready. He said that Sikoa paid him back by costing him the title against Roman Reigns. Rhodes said that Sikoa is trying to erase his time as the enforcer and become the Tribal Chief. Rhodes asked Sikoa how it felt that he was still the champion and Sikoa is not.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their entrance. They stood at the top of the stage. Theory said that Rhodes is spending a lot of time talking about the Bloodline. Theory said that Jacob Fatu attacked him because of Rhodes. Theory mentioned his swollen cheek. Rhodes said that Theory’s cheek was swollen because Waller pushed him into the knee. Waller said the reason Theory got hurt was because of Rhodes. Waller and Theory entered the ring. Rhodes attacked both of them. Rhodes stomped on Waller in the corner but Theory attacked him from behind. Waller tossed Theory out of the ring. Rhodes landed in front of the boxer who handed Rhodes a chair. Rhodes hit the ring and hit Waller with the chair. He landed the Disaster Kick to Theory and knocked him to the outside to join Waller. Rhodes stood tall in the ring with the title.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I thought for a second there that Theory was going to offer to help Rhodes against the Bloodline. It’s strange to insert him here otherwise. I guess this is a way to get to a main event of Rhodes against Theory or Waller for later in the show. The rest of this was fine but nothing newsworthy. Rhodes’ title run has been completely uneventful so far. They finally have him in a meaningful angle and they feel the need to put him in the ring against two guys he can beat up by himself. The Cody Rhodes character was supposed to be vulnerable and relatable. At this point, he’s just another Hogan or Cena who never looks weak and beats up everyone in sight like he’s indestructible. I think it’s a mistake. There’s no suspense to title matches and no heat on the heels when the babyface is booked this way.)

-Carmelo Hayes was in the back getting his hair cut. The barber asked him how he felt. Hayes said there wasn’t going to be any crowd chants. Hayes looked into the camera and said it’s going to be him and Andrade and everyone is going to see who misses first. Hayes said it wouldn’t be him. They showed a graphic for Hayes against Andrade. [c]

-Rhodes was in the back. He bumped into Nick Aldis. Rhodes asked for a match against Theory and Waller. Aldis said that Rhodes needs a tag team partner. Rhodes protested and said he doesn’t need a partner. He said it would send a message to the Bloodline if he beat them by himself. Aldis said it wouldn’t look good to put the champion in a handicap match. Aldis said that Rhodes has until the end of the night to find a partner.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Exactly what I just said. Rhodes is going to try to beat the guys that were Tag Team Champions by himself? And probably succeed? I’m sure he’ll get a partner that he never has to tag in. Or someone he can save.)

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance.

-Andrade made his entrance. Graves threw to footage from WWE in Mexico last weekend.

(1) CARMELO HAYES vs. ANDRADE

The bell rang twenty-one minutes into the hour. Andrade took Hayes down. Andrade ran the ropes and Hayes went over and under. They traded some flips and Hayes rolled up Andrade for a two count. They traded some more holds. Andrade rolled up Hayes for a two count. Hayes countered and got a two count of his own. Hayes landed a forearm. Andrade recovered and landed a big boot. Hayes returned fire with a dropkick. Andrade went for a Spanish Fly off the ropes but Hayes blocked and hit a springboard kick off the ropes. They showed a replay as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Hayes had Andrade in an armbar on the mat. Andrade fought to his feet but Hayes pushed him back down. Andrade got to his feet and Andrade fought him off with a jawbreaker. Hayes ran off the ropes but Andrade took him down with a big clothesline. Hayes punched away at Andrade and Andrade returned with strikes of his own. Andrade delivered to Dragon Legsweeps. Andrade knocked Hayes down in the corner. Andrade motioned to the crowd as they cheered him on. Andrade backed up and charged to hit double knees. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade set up for a suplex but Hayes got free and landed a spin around facebuster. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Hayes lifted Andrade to his feet and took him to the corner. Hayes lifted Andrade to the top rope. Hayes followed Andrade up. Hayes set up for a back suplex but Andrade elbowed him off and to the mat. Andrade went for a moonsault but Hayes moved. Andrade landed on his feet and landed a standing moonsault. Andrade made the cover for a near fall. Andrade went for a back suplex but Hayes landed on his feet. Hayes landed a kick to the leg than a kick to the face followed by a knee. Andrade recovered and caught Hayes with a spinning elbow. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade climbed to the top rope. Andrade came off and Hayes countered with the First 48. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Hayes climbed to the top rope and came off but Andrade moved. Hayes went for the facebuster but Andrade countered into the Message for the win.

WINNER: Andrade in 10:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. They worked well together. Can we all just admit that there are literally no plans for Hayes? Andrade doesn’t matter at all and doesn’t have anything going on and he beat him clean in the middle of the ring. This company loves protecting people and doing non-finishes and interferences and roll-up’s galore. They didn’t even bother here. Neither one of these guys are portrayed as important, but this is very telling about Hayes’ place on the Smackdown totem pole.)

-Graves and Barrett sat ringside. They threw to a video recap of Nia Jax defeating Michin last week on Smackdown. The video then showed Tiffany Stratton and Jax taking out Bayley and the teased Money in the Bank cash-in from Stratton.

-They showed Jax and Bayley being mic’ed up for an interview after the break. [c]

-Jax and Bayley were on a split-screen. Graves started the interview and Jax cut him off. Jax said that everyone should start feeling sorry for Bayley now. Jax said she’s going to beat Bayley at Summerslam and put her down like an old sick dog. Bayley said Jax hasn’t changed in the ten years they have known each other. Jax said she has changed and Bayley should refer to her as the Queen. Bayley said that Jax knows what she means. Bayley said it’s the same Jax that took Bayley out of her Summerslam match in 2017. Bayley said that it changed her career. Bayley said that Jax didn’t hurt her because she’s good, she hurt her because she’s reckless and clumsy. Jax got upset and said she’s coming for the title and wants to take it from Bayley. Bayley said that if Jax has changed so much, she has too. Bayley said she’s walking out of Summerslam the champion and Jax can’t stop her. Jax asked if the interview was over. Jax ripped the mic off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good stuff. Both women shined here but Jax seemed off after the cutting comments from Bayley. That may have been intentional as she played the rattled challenger who was called out on past actions. It also could have been a line that she didn’t know was coming. If it was the first one, it was good acting by Jax.)

-They showed a graphic for Jax against Bayley at Summerslam. Barrett promoted the match.

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were in the back. They bumped into Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in front of Nick Aldis’ office. Green told them to get lost because they’re next. Belair challenged Green to a match tonight to decide who gets to speak to Aldis first.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I like that they’re attempting to give backstory to these matches but this was childish and lame. Why does it matter who talks to Aldis first? This was just written like kids arguing on the playground. It’s fine for Green, but Belair shouldn’t be involved in nonsense like this.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance with Jade Cargill. They showed a graphic for Belair against Green. Barrett hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Belair was in the ring with Cargill.

-Chelsea Green made her entrance with Piper Niven.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR (w/ Jade Cargill) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/ Piper Niven)

Green yelled at Belair in the ring. Green slapped Belair. Belair returned the favor. Belair landed a German suplex. Belair came off the ropes with a moonsault. Belair went for the KOD but Green got free. Green rolled up Belair for a two count. Belair countered the roll-up and pinned Green for the win.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 2:00

-The four women stared each other down in the ring. Niven and Green bailed out.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I guess Belair and Cargill get to talk to Aldis first now. Even Green gets protected with a roll-up loss.)

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn appeared on the screen. They taunted Belair and Cargill and said they would be on Smackdown next week. They mentioned a rematch and told Belair and Cargill “we’ll see”.

-L.A. Knight was shown in the back making his way to the arena. Barrett promoted his contract signing with Logan Paul for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Rhodes and a mystery partner against Theory and Waller. Barrett said that Rhodes needs to hurry up and find a partner.

-Nick Aldis was in the ring. He said that Summerslam is right around the corner. He said it is his responsibility to get the contract signed for the United States Championship match. Aldis introduced L.A. Knight.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Graves mentioned that Knight has already signed the contract. Knight stood with Aldis in the ring. Aldis then introduced Logan Paul.

-Logan Paul made his entrance.

-Paul entered the ring and stood opposite Knight. Aldis stood between them. Paul looked over his sunglasses at Knight. The crowd chanted for Knight. Paul pointed at the contract in Aldis’ hands. Paul asked why he would give Knight a shot at the U.S. title. Knight said that maybe Paul is right and he should take a walk and they can think about this later. Knight said Paul should reconsider because every time they’ve been face to face Knight has owned Paul. Knight said a year ago he came down here and he gave Paul directions for where he could stick all his Prime. Knight said since then, Paul has become U.S. Champion. Knight said he can’t take that away. Knight said that makes him the man. He said he asked Paul for a shot and Paul said no. Knight said he took matters into his own hands and went to Paul’s house. He said that got him a Money in the Bank Qualifier where he pinned Paul. Knight said that was good but he wants a title shot.

[HOUR TWO]

-Paul said that Knight sounds pathetic. He said Knight needs the match against Paul but Paul doesn’t need the match with Knight. Paul said they aren’t the same. Paul said Knight’s entire existence is in the ring. Paul said he’s doing other things and is in the zeitgeist of culture. Paul said he likes Knight’s gimmick. Paul said that for someone who’s existence is defined by what he does in the ring, he hasn’t had a defining moment in twenty years. Paul said Knight is a gym bro pretending to be The Rock. Knight said he’s heard that before and Paul is using old material. Knight called Paul a fraud for pretending to be U.S. Champion. Knight said Paul’s brother is willing to get in the ring with Mike Tyson but Paul doesn’t have the balls to get in the ring with Knight. Knight said balls don’t run in the family. Paul said he would sign the contract and give Knight a shot at glory. Paul said Knight has nothing of value to give him. Paul said he’s going to draw a map for Knight where he can stick his dreams of becoming U.S. Champion. Aldis held back Knight and Paul and prevented them from fighting. The crowd cheered on Knight.

-Paul started to walk away but attacked Knight. Knight fought back and got the advantage. Knight went for a BFT but Paul escaped and rolled to the outside of the ring. Paul talked trash as he backed up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Strong segment. I like the chemistry with these two guys and I’m really looking forward to their match. I hope we get two more interactions between them on the shows leading up to Summerslam. Their strength is on the mic so I hope WWE uses that to their advantage to build the match.

-Barrett and Graves were shown ringside. Graves said the match between Paul and Knight is official for Summerslam. Graves threw to a video package on this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton.

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Nia Jax followed behind her. Barrett promoted Stratton’s match with Michin for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was really hoping we would get a pink and bedazzled briefcase.)

-Knight was in the back. He bumped into Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez. He congratulated Knight on getting his title shot with Paul. Escobar said that he was in the match with Knight and Paul and didn’t get pinned. Escobar said if it was him and Knight it would have been different. Knight said he’s been there before and it didn’t go that way. Escobar warned Knight about winning the title. Lopez said Knight might get hurt.

-Michin made her entrance.

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON (w/ Nia Jax) vs. MICHIN

The bell rang fifteen minutes into the second hour. Stratton took Michin down and posed. Michin rolled up Stratton for a two count. Michin landed a dropkick that knocked Stratton down in the corner. Michin charged and hit a cannonball. She covered Stratton for another two count. Stratton rolled to the outside. Michin chased her. Jax stopped Michin. They argued and Stratton attacked Michin. Stratton delivered an Alabama Slam on Michin on the outside. The ref checked on Michin as the show cut to commercial break. [c]