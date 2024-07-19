VIP AUDIO 7/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-19-2006) – TNA wrestler and agent Simon Diamond on planning a match, Fight Network’s Mike Garrow talks about business model (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back two interviews in James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series including the July 18 interview with TNA on-air personality and match agent Simon Diamond and the July 19 interview with Fight Network President Mike Garrow.

Simon Diamond: This discussion includes the return of the Diamonds in the Rough faction to TV, what they need to do to warrant more TV exposure, wearing two hats of on-air personality and agent, specific insight into how matches are laid out, what the best approach to lay out a match is, what today’s wrestlers have to work on, character development being more important than having five-star matches, which specific wrestlers in TNA are on the verge of breaking out, how Eric Young has kept his spot and forced TNA to give him more TV time, being a jobber and making the losses entertaining, the White Sox angle with A.J. Pierzynski, whether money can still be made with the Sox, having job security in the wrestling business, ECW, and much more.

Mike Garrow: This discussion includes background on the Fight Network, progress in Year One, major plans for the Fight Network to launch in the U.S., plans for international distribution, the potential of working with WWE to include programming in Canada, the recent launch of Fight Mobile, what content could be up coming on Fight Mobile, working with pro wrestling companies to feature content, Ryan Bennett’s impact on the Fight Network launch and his legacy in MMA, the business model of Fight Network including revenue streams and potential for profitability, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

