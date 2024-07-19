FREE PODCAST 7/19 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (7-19-2019) Reigns passion and heel turn, Bryan’s announcement, Kofi vs. Orton, Nakamura’s push, Graves overexposure, AEW’s impact, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-19-2019) with cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss Shinsuke Nakamura’s new push, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt, whether Roman Reigns is passionate enough about his job, is Corey Graves overexposed, is AEW going to hurt Impact, ROH, and other indies, Daniel Bryan’s announcement, shouldn’t WWE be judged as a TV show and not a sporting event, could Eric Bischoff talk Vince McMahon into a Reigns heel turn, and more.
- Shinsuke Nakamura’s new push
- Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt
- Whether Roman Reigns is passionate enough about his job
- Is Corey Graves overexposed, is AEW going to hurt Impact, ROH, and other indies
- Daniel Bryan’s announcement
- Shouldn’t WWE be judged as a TV show and not a sporting event
- Could Eric Bischoff talk Vince McMahon into a Reigns heel turn
- And more
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.