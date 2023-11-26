FREE PODCAST 11/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Steve Austin walks through six months after famous Austin 3:16 King of Ring promo, Cena heel potential, Ross’s treatment by WWE, did Attitude Era get too violent (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-22-2013), Wade Keller interviews former “Stone Cold” Steve Austin including live callers during the first hour with a wide range of topics on current events and his career, then a full hour of a VIP Aftershow with email topics and a long discussion walking through the six months after his famous Austin 3:16 King of Ring promo and the roller coaster ride when he really began to take off. Topics include a potential John Cena heel turn, thoughts on today’s scene, Jim Ross’s treatment on WWE TV, concussions concerns, chair shots to the head, his no-showing in Atlanta, where his career would have gone had he stayed in WCW, did the Attitude Era get too violence, does he regret the Stunner on Stacy Keibler, what he thinks when he watches today’s wrestlers, will he return at WrestleMania 30 and is it inevitable he has a return match, and much more.

