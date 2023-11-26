News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-22-2005) – The Real Deal: Flair’s promo on Raw Unlimited, TNA’s plan to deal with sagging ratings, Bret Hart and Randy Savage mailbag question, WWE new steroid policy (34 min.)

November 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 22, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • Ric Flair’s promo on Raw Unlimited which should have aired on USA Network
  • The latest on Dusty Rhodes and…Bill Alfonso.
  • Matches signed for Ring of Honor’s big Manhattan show
  • TNA’s plan to deal with sagging Impact ratings
  • WWE ripping off a WCW idea for use on Smackdown
  • WWE’s new steroid testing policy.
  • The Indy Show Lineup of the Week as a former WCW World Champion meets a former ECW Champion in an unusual double shot.
  • His TNA-themed Question of the Week
  • Listener Mail regarding Bret Hart and Randy Savage.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

