VIP AUDIO 11/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-22-2005) – The Real Deal: Flair’s promo on Raw Unlimited, TNA’s plan to deal with sagging ratings, Bret Hart and Randy Savage mailbag question, WWE new steroid policy (34 min.)

Nov. 22, 2005 episode of "The Real Deal with Pat McNeill"

Ric Flair’s promo on Raw Unlimited which should have aired on USA Network

The latest on Dusty Rhodes and…Bill Alfonso.

Matches signed for Ring of Honor’s big Manhattan show

TNA’s plan to deal with sagging Impact ratings

WWE ripping off a WCW idea for use on Smackdown

WWE’s new steroid testing policy.

The Indy Show Lineup of the Week as a former WCW World Champion meets a former ECW Champion in an unusual double shot.

His TNA-themed Question of the Week

Listener Mail regarding Bret Hart and Randy Savage.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

