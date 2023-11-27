FREE PODCAST 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: WWE Survivor Series Post-show 2013 with live callers talking Punk & Bryan vs. Wyatts, plus Orton, Cena, Reigns, Seth, Cody, Rey, Bellas (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (11-24-2013) to PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down the Survivor Series PPV in depth, debating whether and when WWE will have a Unification match, and talking to PWTorch editor Wade Keller at the very end of the show.
