FREE PODCAST 11/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Rush: CM Punk’s return promo analyzed, plus Cody-Nakamura, Seth-Drew interactions, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jeff Rush from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with a 20 minute analysis of C.M. Punk’s return promo, including whether it was a smart approach and what the strategy was. Also, real time reporting on Wade was hearing from backstage about Punk’s conduct and how he was received behind the scenes. Then live callers, including some who just tuned in to see Punk but haven’t been regular WWE viewers, giving their perspective on Punk. They also talked with an on-site correspondent about what Punk did after Raw went off the air, the crowd chants for Punk, and how his pop compared to other top babyface stars. They covered other aspects of Raw with callers and responses to emails from listeners including the Cody Rhodes-Shinsuke Nakamura feud starting, Drew McMahon-Seth Rollins, the return of Randy Orton to Raw and what’s up with how happy he is, and much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO